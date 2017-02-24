Community & People Kimberly Lane celebrates third annual International Night Published February 24, 2017 at 8:00 am By Jason Jenkins Families of Kimberly Lane Elementary were invited Feb. 17 to explore cultures from all over the globe at the school’s third annual International Night. The event showcased various countries through international cuisine, exhibit booths, crafts, games and performances. (Submitted photo) Families of Kimberly Lane Elementary were invited Feb. 17 to explore cultures from all over the globe at the school’s third annual International Night. The event showcased various countries through international cuisine, exhibit booths, crafts, games and performances. (Submitted photo) Families of Kimberly Lane Elementary were invited Feb. 17 to explore cultures from all over the globe at the school’s third annual International Night. The event showcased various countries through international cuisine, exhibit booths, crafts, games and performances. (Submitted photo) Families of Kimberly Lane Elementary were invited Feb. 17 to explore cultures from all over the globe at the school’s third annual International Night. The event showcased various countries through international cuisine, exhibit booths, crafts, games and performances. (Submitted photo) Families of Kimberly Lane Elementary were invited Feb. 17 to explore cultures from all over the globe at the school’s third annual International Night. The event showcased various countries through international cuisine, exhibit booths, crafts, games and performances. (Submitted photo)