Forest Elementary hosts Culture Night exhibition

By Laci Gagliano

Students at Forest Lake Elementary in Crystal showcased a variety of multicultural performances, fashion, food, and projects Feb. 16 at the school’s third annual Culture Night. A culture quilt was one of numerous projects students have worked on during the school year to promote multicultural relevance and familiarity.

Culture night is part of an initiative within the school to promote multicultural relevance, sensitivity, and awareness. Equity specialist Syra Yang said the event is part of a culmination of projects and assignments incorporated into the school’s entire curriculum, spanning classes and subjects, many of which were on display during the event. Students have learned about creating a personal narrative or poem, incorporating lessons about black history month and slavery into their work.

“In their classrooms, they wrote personal narratives coming from a colonial perspective, so students are first taking a different position, not only of their own, but also by being able to understand a different perspective from another time period, or from a different culture or racial background,” Yang said.

“I’ve been working with a few teachers, and we’re talking about how we can be culturally relevant,” she explained. “What we’ve done this year, with fifth grade, is re-look at the curriculum, how they’ve been doing things. We started off by using nontraditional text as a read-aloud. That text provided us a different perspective than a traditional text we would use in a classroom. That opened up writing our narratives and our ‘I Am” poems. Students in their literary classes are now writing narratives based off of what they learned from the colonial period,” Yang said.

Music teacher Paula Lutz has been working with fifth graders on a variety of song selections representing a range of different cultures for a concert the students performed at Culture Night.

“There’s a big African influence because we always have our African drums at this time of year. I felt like this year it was especially important to have a conversation about diversity, especially at Forest, when we have so many cultures represented,” Lutz said. Students showcased their roots in several projects, which were on display at Culture Night Feb. 16 at Forest Elementary.

The school district has three sets of African drums that Forest Elementary typically takes possession of during January and February.

“That’s when we focus on West African culture. We do things about Ghana; there are several students who are from Liberia, so we try to make sure they feel like they’re part of the community by singing songs from their culture. It’s really cool to be part of the school because there is so much diversity, and we just embrace it. Even though we come from different places, we can all show up and do our job, and learn from each other,” she said.

Students, teachers, and parents also enjoyed sampling a variety of cuisines from around the world, including bahn mi, which are Vietnamese sandwiches, pita and hummus, plantain chips, Mexican candies, and wild rice. The wild rice was provided by the Indian Education department and was used in conjunction with fourth graders learning about tribal governments, including how wild rice factored into early Native Americans’ lives.

Students also presented a cultural fashion show, where they showcased clothing from around the world that they either wear everyday or for special occasions within their families. Artwork and projects hung from the walls for viewing during the event. A group of students presented a cultural fashion show during Culture Night.

“The culture here is not an entertainment night as much as it is students getting to know each other,” Yang said. “I think it’s about providing the opportunity. If you provide students, as well as adults with opportunities, they’ll have that exposure and be able to understand (other cultures) well. It’s a reciprocal type of opportunity where we’re able to learn about each other if we’re also given the opportunity to share things about ourselves. It’s providing students a sense of belonging as well as a voice.”

