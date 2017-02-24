Falcon girls finish second at state Nordic

One season removed from winning the state Nordic ski team title, the Armstrong girls Nordic ski team was hoping for a repeat performance this year. Lucy Anderson was Armstrong’s top finisher at the 2017 state Nordic ski meet at Giants Ridge Feb. 16. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

The Falcons won the section meet Feb. 8, setting themselves up well for a chance to defend their title. Armstrong was the top-ranked team entering the state meet, and many predicted that it would take home the title.

Armstrong was able to collect 394 total points, but the Falcon girls finished second behind Ely at the state meet Feb. 16.

“I think they were a little bit disappointed,” Armstrong co-head coach Kim Rudd said. “It was nice to lose to a good team up north.

“The whole town of Ely really gets into skiing, whereas you get back into the cities and nobody really cares about Nordic. They were a great team and we all congratulated them and were super happy for them.

“They did a great job and we were really happy for them,” Rudd added. “You never know at the state meet who is going to shine.”

Lucy Anderson was Armstrong’s top finisher, as she finished seventh overall with a time of 33 minutes and 12.2 seconds.

“Lucy has had a great year,” Rudd said. “She was able to go to Norway, and her trips to Utah and other places can take a lot out of you.

“We weren’t sure how she would be, but she was pretty strong.”

Dottie Anderson joined Lucy Anderson in the top-15 with a 14th place finish in 34:02.8. Mae Barnes, Leah Rudd, Rainy Baker, Olivia Berfnecht and Ellee Petersen scored for the Falcons.

The state meet was the first time the Falcons had their full lineup all season. Leah Rudd, who missed the section meet with an illness, came back for the state meet, but Coach Rudd said it took her some time to feel like herself at the meet.

“Leah really came back in the classic and passed a lot of people,” Rudd said. “They all gave it their all, so I’m really proud of them.

“The boys were way back, but it was all about the experience of making it to state, and they did a really good job, too.”

The end of the Nordic ski season also marked the end of the Armstrong careers of its two seniors.

“We have two seniors that were on this special team that are graduating, with Ellee Petersen and Dottie,” Rudd said. “Going into next year, we’re really going to miss them, but we should be just as strong.

“We have this group of 10th grade girls right now that are just super strong, so I think we will be good.”

Boys highlights

The Armstrong boys Nordic ski team finished 14th overall at the state meet.

Nicholas Byrne led the Falcons with his 34th place finish in 30:37.8. Samuel Theisen, Michael Carlson, Sam Himes, Nate Kuelbs, William Omodt and Ben Aoki-Sherwood all scored for the Falcons.

The state meet ended the Armstrong careers of seniors Carlson, Kuelbs and Byrne. With over 100 Nordic skiers having participated in the program this season, and with a full middle school program, Armstrong will look to keep up its recent success next season.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.