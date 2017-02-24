Eagles overcome hot Tonka goalie

It was a goaltending performance for the ages Feb. 17 at Ridder Arena as Minnetonka battled Eden Prairie for the Section 2AA girls hockey title. Captain Naomi Rogge of the Eden Prairie High girls hockey team pushes the puck ahead after being taking off her skates by Minnetonka captains Emma Bigham (22) in the Section 2AA finals Feb. 17 at Ridder Arena. Rogge scored in the second overtime to give Eden Prairie a 2-1 win. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Minnetonka senior Elizabeth Kubicek made “the save of the game” at least 20 times before finally succumbing to the Eden Prairie Eagles 2-1 on Naomi Rogge’s goal early in the second overtime.

“The game had the feeling of a marathon,” said Minnetonka head coach Eric Johnson. “Kubi kept us in it with so many great saves, and we came very close to winning. Before the overtime period began, we reminded our girls that at the beginning of the season we would have wanted this situation.”

There was nothing fluky about EP’s winning goal. Rogge controlled the faceoff to teammate Crystalyn Hengler, who blasted a shot on goal. Kubicek made the save, but Rogge was right on top of her to flick the rebound into the net.

The red light went on, and that was it.

“Rogge has 35 goals this season,” said Johnson. “She’s a great player, but we had shut her down pretty well up to that point.”

Kubicek, who stopped 36 of 38 EP shots, was determined to win, but so was Eagle goalie Amanda Dobchuk, the talented junior.

“Dobchuk is another great goalie,” said Johnson. “She plays big and cuts off the angles.”

Scoring was limited in the game, despite good opportunities for both sides.

Tonka took a 1-0 lead when senior defenseman Sarah McDonnell scored in the second period. Assists went to ninth-grade defenseman Maggie Nicholson and sophomore defenseman Kailey Langefels.

Eden Prairie didn’t score for the first 48 minutes and 36 seconds of the contest, but the Eagles did get one with 2:23 showing on the third-period clock. Ninth-grade defenseman Claire Kuipers scored the goal.

The first overtime featured several key saves by Kubicek and ended with neither team scoring.

Rogge’s winning goal came 1:20 into the second overtime. Coach Eric Johnson

“The rush they put on at the end was too much for us,” said Johnson. “It was a great high school hockey game. I am so proud of the way our girls played. We started the season with only one-third of our team returning, and we were able to have a winning year.”

The Skippers finished 14-10-4 overall, and two of their four ties came against Eden Prairie, 1-1 and 3-3.

Semifinals

Prior to playing the section championship game, Minnetonka held off a stubborn Shakopee team 4-1 in the 2AA semifinals.

“Shakopee has a good goalie and some high-end talent,” Johnson noted. “It was anybody’s game. A couple of power-play goals gave us the victory margin.”

Chloe Behounek scored the goal that put Minnetonka ahead 1-0 early in the second period. McDonnell’s goal in the third period made the score 2-1 and was the eventual game-winner. Taylor Johnson added a goal and Chloe Lewis hit an empty-netter with three seconds left to add an exclamation point.

Kubicek had a busy night in goal with 33 saves, while the Skippers fired 32 shots on Shakopee’s net.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]