Wayzata Reads to host author of ‘Little Wolves’ March 9

Thomas Maltman, author of “Little Wolves,” will talk about the novel, which weaves together mythology, mystery and murder and is set on the Minnesota prairie in the 1980s, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

The event is free to attend and everyone in the community is welcome.

Copies of the book selection are available at the Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E. Books will also be available the night of the event for purchase and signing.

Maltman’s first novel, “The Night Birds,” won an Alex Award, a Spur Award and the Friends of American Writers Literary Award. “Little Wolves” is his second novel and a finalist for the Minnesota Book Award. Maltman lives, writes and is raising three daughters in the Twin Cities.

Info: http://bit.ly/2lu1d1U or thomasmaltman.com