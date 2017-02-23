South Lake Minnetonka Public Safety Report: Feb. 7-15

Excelsior Fire District reports

Included in the Excelsior Fire District Feb. 6-12 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 7 – Medical at Mill Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 7 – Ice incident at Northome Road in Deephaven.

Feb. 7 – Medical at Division Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 8 – Medical at Mill Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 8 – Medical at High Pointe Road in Shorewood.

Feb. 9 – Medical at Boulder Bridge Drive in Shorewood.

Feb. 9 – Smoke scare at Highway 7 and Highway 41 in Shorewood.

Feb. 10 – Medical at Fairview Street in Shorewood.

Feb. 10 – Fire alarm at Maple Chase in Deephaven.

Feb. 10 – Medical at Channel Drive in Greenwood.

Feb. 10 – Medical at Mill Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 11 – Fire alarm at Boulder Bridge Drive in Shorewood.

Feb. 11 – Smoke scare at Carson’s Bay in Deephaven.

South Lake Police reports

Included in the South Lake Police Feb. 9-15 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 9 – An individual reported finding footprints in the snow around his residence at McLain Road, Shorewood.

Feb. 10 – A Salt Lake City, Utah, male was arrested for felony possession of an electronic incapacitation device, second-degree driving while impaired and obstructing the legal process after officers approached the vehicle for loud music.

Feb. 10 – An individual reported finding footprints in the snow around his residence at McLain Road, Shorewood.

Feb. 10 – An individual reported damage to the rear side of his vehicle on Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Feb. 10 – Civil matter between roommates on Maple Street, Excelsior.

Feb. 10 – Verbal domestic on Highway 7, Shorewood.

Feb. 11 – Noise complaint on Mill Street, Excelsior.

Feb. 11 – Officers responded to a complaint of a male pedestrian pointing a gun, pointing it at passing vehicles and making shooting motions. Officers from numerous departments responded to the area and a Chanhassen male teen was taken into custody. Officers located a piece of wood nearby, which the male admitted to pointing at motorists at Highways 7 and 41 in Shorewood.

Feb. 11 – An individual reported damage to his vehicle on Water Street, Excelsior.

Feb. 11 – An individual reported damage to her vehicle on Highway 7, Shorewood.

Feb. 12 – Excelsior male was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Water Street, Excelsior.

Feb. 13 – New Hope male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of narcotics after he was in a vehicle that was stopped for numerous traffic violations near Lake Street and Water Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 13 – Verbal domestic between two strangers on Third Avenue, Excelsior.

Feb. 13 – An individual reported mail theft on Shady Hills Road, Shorewood.

Feb. 14 – Two teens, a Shoreview male and Minnetonka female, were cited for curfew violation on Highway 7, Shorewood.

Feb. 14 – Tonka Bay male was arrested for third-degree driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.12 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Arbor Court and Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

Feb. 15 – An individual reported the theft of a package on Water Street, Excelsior.

Feb. 15 – Officers executed a warrant for a male on Smithtown Road, Shorewood. The individual wa