South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Feb. 24-March 3

Friday, Feb. 24

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

VICTOR’S ON VINYL: ROLLING STONES

When: 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkatheatre.com

‘LITTLE WOMEN’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mount Calvary

Info: mountcalvaryarts.org/theatre301

Saturday, Feb. 25

BREAKFAST

AT THE LODGE

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

INTAKE SESSION WITH LEE BRANDING

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

NATURE PLAY CLUB

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

ST. JOHNS

FACHING GALA

When: 5-11 p.m.

Where: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

Info: bit.ly/2kwOa3q

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkatheatre.com

‘LITTLE WOMEN’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mount Calvary

Info: mountcalvaryarts.org/theatre301

THE MAEFLIES

CONCERT

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

SWAG CONCERT

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Sunday, Feb. 26

IPA AND NAMASTE YOGA

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: bit.ly/2lqKGP8

BREWGRASS

SUNDAYS

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

MAKE YOUR OWN MAPLE SYRUP

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkatheatre.com

‘LITTLE WOMEN’

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Mount Calvary

Info: mountcalvaryarts.org/theatre301

Monday, Feb. 27

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TAI-CHI

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: PUPPET ESCAPADES

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

BABY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

WELLNESS WORKSHOP

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

SHOREWOOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

EXCELSIOR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: excelsiormn.org

Tuesday, Feb. 28

CARD CRAFTERS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BOOK CLUB

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

TONKA BAY CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityoftonkabay.net

EXCELSIOR HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION

MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: excelsiormn.org

SHOREWOOD PARK COMMISSION

MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

Wednesday, March 1

LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: lmerc.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MAHJONG

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TIM AND JARED

CONCERT

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Deephaven City Hall

Info: greenwoodmn.com

RILEY PURGATORY BLUFF CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT

MANAGERS MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie City Hall, 8080 Mitchell Rd., Eden Prairie

Info: rpbcwd.org

Thursday, March 2

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN LATE

THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED

DISTRICT

OPERATIONS AND PROGRAMS

COMMITTEE

MEETING

When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Where: 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnehahacreek.org

Friday, March 3

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

PICKLED BEATS CONCERT

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

‘SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Old Log Theatre

Info: oldlog.com