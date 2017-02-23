South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Feb. 24-March 3

Friday, Feb. 24
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
VICTOR’S ON VINYL: ROLLING STONES
When: 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com
‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkatheatre.com
‘LITTLE WOMEN’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mount Calvary
Info: mountcalvaryarts.org/theatre301
Saturday, Feb. 25
BREAKFAST
AT THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org
INTAKE SESSION WITH LEE BRANDING
When: 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
NATURE PLAY CLUB
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
ST. JOHNS
FACHING GALA
When: 5-11 p.m.
Where: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Info: bit.ly/2kwOa3q
‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkatheatre.com
‘LITTLE WOMEN’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mount Calvary
Info: mountcalvaryarts.org/theatre301
THE MAEFLIES
CONCERT
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com
SWAG CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
Sunday, Feb. 26
IPA AND NAMASTE YOGA
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: bit.ly/2lqKGP8
BREWGRASS
SUNDAYS
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
MAKE YOUR OWN MAPLE SYRUP
When: 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkatheatre.com
‘LITTLE WOMEN’
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Mount Calvary
Info: mountcalvaryarts.org/theatre301
Monday, Feb. 27
QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
TAI-CHI
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: PUPPET ESCAPADES
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
BABY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
WELLNESS WORKSHOP
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
SHOREWOOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
EXCELSIOR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: excelsiormn.org
Tuesday, Feb. 28
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BOOK CLUB
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
TONKA BAY CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: cityoftonkabay.net
EXCELSIOR HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: excelsiormn.org
SHOREWOOD PARK COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
Wednesday, March 1
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org
QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
TIM AND JARED
CONCERT
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Deephaven City Hall
Info: greenwoodmn.com
RILEY PURGATORY BLUFF CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT
MANAGERS MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie City Hall, 8080 Mitchell Rd., Eden Prairie
Info: rpbcwd.org
Thursday, March 2
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
OPEN LATE
THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED
DISTRICT
OPERATIONS AND PROGRAMS
COMMITTEE
MEETING
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Where: 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnehahacreek.org
Friday, March 3
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
PICKLED BEATS CONCERT
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
‘SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Old Log Theatre
Info: oldlog.com