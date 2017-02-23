School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 284

THE BOARD OF EDUCATION MINUTES OF WAYZATA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

ORGANIZATIONAL/REGULAR BOARD MEETING

An Organizational/Regular Board Meeting of the Board of Education of Wayzata Public Schools was held Monday, January 9, 2017, beginning at 7:00 PM in the Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice Street, Wayzata.

1. CALL TO ORDER/ROLL CALL

The meeting was called to order by acting Board Chair Chris McCullough, and the roll call taken by acting Board Clerk Cheryl Polzin. The following School Board members were present: Andrea Cuene, Erik Brown, Sarah Johansen, Cheryl Polzin, Chris McCullough, and ex-officio member Superintendent Chace B. Anderson. Absent from the meeting were Bonita Lucky and Linda Cohen.

2. ELECTION OF SCHOOL BOARD OFFICERS

Erik Brown presented a suggested roster of Board officers: Chris McCullough and Sarah Johansen to remain as Board Chair and Vice-Chair, respectively; Andrea Cuene as Clerk, and Cheryl Polzin as treasurer. Sarah Johansen seconded his motion, and the motion carried unanimously.

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA AND CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

Sarah Johansen motioned to approve the agenda and consent agenda. Erik Brown seconded the motion and it carried unanimously.

A. Approval of Minutes

B. Finance and Business Recommendations

1. Monthly Reports

General Checking Account for December 2016 $4,396,358

Wire Transfer for November 2016 $9,657,171

C. Human Resource Recommendations

1. Monthly Recommendations

D. Election Administration

A general election for School Board seats will be conducted on November 7, 2017. Jill Schwint has been appointed as the Election Administrator.

E. Designation of Official Investment Brokers

Approved PMA Financial Network, Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, and Public Financial Management (PFM).

F. Designation of Official Cash Depositories

Approved Wells Fargo Bank, Anchor Bank, Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund (MSDLAF), MN Trust, and US Bank.

G. Resolution for Machine-Signed Signatures

Approved the newly appointed/reappointed Chair, Clerk, and Treasurer to sign checks drawn on school district bank accounts.

H. Designation of Authorized Personnel

Personnel authorized to open and close accounts and to request changes to wire transfer instructions/information are Jim Westrum, Executive Director of Finance and Business; Jill Schwint,Controller; and Melissa Lahr, Finance Supervisor.

I. Designation of Auditor

Approved Malloy, Montague, Kamowski, Radosevich & Co (MMKR).

J. Designation of Financial Advisors

Approved Ehlers, Inc.

K. Designation of Architect & Engineer

Approved Wold Architects and Engineers.

L. Designation of Construction Manager

Approved Kraus-Anderson Construction Company.

M. Designation of Engineer

Approved Inspec, Inc.

N. Bid Award: Greenwood Elementary School 2017/2018 Upgrades

Approved Wold Architects and Engineers to complete the upgrades.

O. Field Experience Partnership Agreement with Saint Marys University

Approved 2017-2022 field experience partnership.

P. LAC Platform Approval

Q. Reaffirm Current School Board Policies

R. School Board Standard Operating Procedures for 2017

S. Pay Equity Implementation Report

4. REPORTS FROM ORGANIZATIONS

A. Wayzata High School Student Council Representative – Jessica Schlundt

5. RECOGNITIONS

Superintendent Chace B. Anderson recognized the retirees for their years of service.

A. Retiree Recognition

6. STUDENT CURRICULUM PRESENTATION

7. SUPERINTENDENTS REPORTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

A. Superintendent

B. Teaching and Learning

C. Finance and Business Services

Jim Westrum, Executive Director of Business and Finance, presented the following financial reports and recommendations.

1. Monthly Financial Reports

2. Approval of Revised Budget 2016-2017

Cheryl Polzin motioned to approve the revised budget, and Sarah Johansen seconded the motion. The motion carried; the total budget of revenues of $179,437,575 and expenditures of $206,378,878 was approved for the 2016-2017 school year.

D. Human Resource Services

8. OTHER BOARD ACTION

The School Board voted to approve their committee structures and appointments for the 2017 calendar year. The Board met in December of 2016 to discuss the committees and appointments; the full list is available in the district office for review.

A. Board Committee Structure for 2017

Sarah Johansen moved to approve the committees. Cheryl Polzin seconded the motion and it carried unanimously.

B. Board Appointments for 2017

Erik Brown moved to approve the appointments. Andrea Cuene seconded the motion and it carried unanimously.

C. School Board Member Compensation for 2017

In their December 2016 meeting the School Board opted not to ask for a raise in compensation. Cheryl Polzin moved to approve the Board compensation. Erik Brown seconded the motion and it carried unanimously.

9. BOARD REPORTS

10. AUDIENCE OPPORTUNITY TO ADDRESS SCHOOL BOARD

No citizens wished to address the Board.

11. ADJOURN

Sarah Johansen moved to adjourn the meeting and the motion carried. The meeting was adjourned at 7:26 pm.

