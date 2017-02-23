School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 284

THE BOARD OF EDUCATION MINUTES OF WAYZATA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
ORGANIZATIONAL/REGULAR BOARD MEETING
An Organizational/Regular Board Meeting of the Board of Education of Wayzata Public Schools was held Monday, January 9, 2017, beginning at 7:00 PM in the Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice Street, Wayzata.
1. CALL TO ORDER/ROLL CALL
The meeting was called to order by acting Board Chair Chris McCullough, and the roll call taken by acting Board Clerk Cheryl Polzin. The following School Board members were present: Andrea Cuene, Erik Brown, Sarah Johansen, Cheryl Polzin, Chris McCullough, and ex-officio member Superintendent Chace B. Anderson. Absent from the meeting were Bonita Lucky and Linda Cohen.
2. ELECTION OF SCHOOL BOARD OFFICERS
Erik Brown presented a suggested roster of Board officers: Chris McCullough and Sarah Johansen to remain as Board Chair and Vice-Chair, respectively; Andrea Cuene as Clerk, and Cheryl Polzin as treasurer. Sarah Johansen seconded his motion, and the motion carried unanimously.
3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA AND CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS
Sarah Johansen motioned to approve the agenda and consent agenda. Erik Brown seconded the motion and it carried unanimously.
A. Approval of Minutes
B. Finance and Business Recommendations
1. Monthly Reports
General Checking Account for December 2016 $4,396,358
Wire Transfer for November 2016 $9,657,171
C. Human Resource Recommendations
1. Monthly Recommendations
D. Election Administration
A general election for School Board seats will be conducted on November 7, 2017. Jill Schwint has been appointed as the Election Administrator.
E. Designation of Official Investment Brokers
Approved PMA Financial Network, Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, and Public Financial Management (PFM).
F. Designation of Official Cash Depositories
Approved Wells Fargo Bank, Anchor Bank, Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund (MSDLAF), MN Trust, and US Bank.
G. Resolution for Machine-Signed Signatures
Approved the newly appointed/reappointed Chair, Clerk, and Treasurer to sign checks drawn on school district bank accounts.
H. Designation of Authorized Personnel
Personnel authorized to open and close accounts and to request changes to wire transfer instructions/information are Jim Westrum, Executive Director of Finance and Business; Jill Schwint,Controller; and Melissa Lahr, Finance Supervisor.
I. Designation of Auditor
Approved Malloy, Montague, Kamowski, Radosevich & Co (MMKR).
J. Designation of Financial Advisors
Approved Ehlers, Inc.
K. Designation of Architect & Engineer
Approved Wold Architects and Engineers.
L. Designation of Construction Manager
Approved Kraus-Anderson Construction Company.
M. Designation of Engineer
Approved Inspec, Inc.
N. Bid Award: Greenwood Elementary School 2017/2018 Upgrades
Approved Wold Architects and Engineers to complete the upgrades.
O. Field Experience Partnership Agreement with Saint Marys University
Approved 2017-2022 field experience partnership.
P. LAC Platform Approval
Q. Reaffirm Current School Board Policies
R. School Board Standard Operating Procedures for 2017
S. Pay Equity Implementation Report
4. REPORTS FROM ORGANIZATIONS
A. Wayzata High School Student Council Representative – Jessica Schlundt
5. RECOGNITIONS
Superintendent Chace B. Anderson recognized the retirees for their years of service.
A. Retiree Recognition
6. STUDENT CURRICULUM PRESENTATION
7. SUPERINTENDENTS REPORTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS
A. Superintendent
B. Teaching and Learning
C. Finance and Business Services
Jim Westrum, Executive Director of Business and Finance, presented the following financial reports and recommendations.
1. Monthly Financial Reports
2. Approval of Revised Budget 2016-2017
Cheryl Polzin motioned to approve the revised budget, and Sarah Johansen seconded the motion. The motion carried; the total budget of revenues of $179,437,575 and expenditures of $206,378,878 was approved for the 2016-2017 school year.
D. Human Resource Services
8. OTHER BOARD ACTION
The School Board voted to approve their committee structures and appointments for the 2017 calendar year. The Board met in December of 2016 to discuss the committees and appointments; the full list is available in the district office for review.
A. Board Committee Structure for 2017
Sarah Johansen moved to approve the committees. Cheryl Polzin seconded the motion and it carried unanimously.
B. Board Appointments for 2017
Erik Brown moved to approve the appointments. Andrea Cuene seconded the motion and it carried unanimously.
C. School Board Member Compensation for 2017
In their December 2016 meeting the School Board opted not to ask for a raise in compensation. Cheryl Polzin moved to approve the Board compensation. Erik Brown seconded the motion and it carried unanimously.
9. BOARD REPORTS
10. AUDIENCE OPPORTUNITY TO ADDRESS SCHOOL BOARD
No citizens wished to address the Board.
11. ADJOURN
Sarah Johansen moved to adjourn the meeting and the motion carried. The meeting was adjourned at 7:26 pm.
Published in the
Wayzata Sun Sailor
February 23, 2017
654880
http://sailor.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/02/654880-1.pdf