Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION TO VACATE ALLEY RIGHT-OF-WAY

5605 36th Street West & 3700 Highway 100

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of St. Louis Park will meet at the City Hall (5005 Minnetonka Boulevard) on Monday, March 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., and will conduct a public hearing on the petition of 36th Street LLC to vacate the northern eight feet of alley right-of-way located between 5605 36th Street West (American Legion) and 3700 Highway 100 (Burlington Coat Factory) legally described as:

The part of the adjoining alley to Block 46, St. Louis Park, according to said plot on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, Hennepin County, MN, which adjoins Lots 1 through 5, inclusive, extending from the southerly extension of the west line of said Lot 5 to the southerly extension of the east line of said lot 1.

The part of the adjoining alley to Block 46, Rearrangement of St. Louis Park, according to said plat on file and of record the office of the County Recorder, Hennepin County, MN, which adjoins lots 6 through 13, inclusive, extending from the southerly extension of the west line or said Lot 13 to the southerly extension of the east line of said Lot 6.

Auxiliary aids for individuals with disabilities are available upon request. To make arrangements, please call 952.924.2572 at least 96 hours in advance of meeting.

Please contact the COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT, 952.924.2572 if you have questions.

MELISSA KENNEDY

CITY CLERK

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

February 23, 2017

655096