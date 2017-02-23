Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

NOTICE OF HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR PRELIMINARY AND FINAL PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

8020 HIGHWAY 7

KNOLLWOOD MALL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of St. Louis Park will meet at City Hall (5005 Minnetonka Boulevard) on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. and will conduct a public hearing on the application of Chick-fil-A, Inc., for a zoning text and map amendment to create a Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning district located at 8020 Highway 7 Knollwood Mall.

The proposal is to remove the TCF building located at the northwest corner of State Highway 7 and Texas Ave S, and replace it with a new Chick-fil-A restaurant with drive-thru.

