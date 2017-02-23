Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

APPLICATION FOR A CONDITIONAL

USE PERMIT

3520 Xenwood Avenue South

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of St. Louis Park will meet at City Hall (5005 Minnetonka Boulevard) on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., and will conduct a public hearing on the application of Douglas Corporation for a conditional use permit at 3520 Xenwood Avenue South legally described as follows:

Lots 11 to 16 inclusive, Block 28, Rearrangement of St Louis Park

The request is to remove approximately 2,150 cubic yards of fill to install an underground stormwater capture and reuse system. The system captures rainwater from the roof, stores the rainwater in underground tanks where it is then pumped into the facility, treated, and reused in the industrial process.

As specified in Section 36-79 (b) of the Ordinance Code relating to zoning, a conditional use permit is required to remove more than 400 cubic yards of soil for property located in the I-P Industrial Park Zoning District.

Auxiliary aids for individuals with disabilities are available upon request. To make arrangements, please call 952.924.2575 at least 96 hours in advance of meeting.

If you have questions, contact COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT at 952.924.2575. MELISSA KENNEDY CITY CLERK

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

February 23, 2017

655085