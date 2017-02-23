Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

NOTICE OF HEARING ON
APPLICATION FOR A CONDITIONAL
USE PERMIT
3520 Xenwood Avenue South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of St. Louis Park will meet at City Hall (5005 Minnetonka Boulevard) on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., and will conduct a public hearing on the application of Douglas Corporation for a conditional use permit at 3520 Xenwood Avenue South legally described as follows:
Lots 11 to 16 inclusive, Block 28, Rearrangement of St Louis Park
The request is to remove approximately 2,150 cubic yards of fill to install an underground stormwater capture and reuse system. The system captures rainwater from the roof, stores the rainwater in underground tanks where it is then pumped into the facility, treated, and reused in the industrial process.
As specified in Section 36-79 (b) of the Ordinance Code relating to zoning, a conditional use permit is required to remove more than 400 cubic yards of soil for property located in the I-P Industrial Park Zoning District.
If you have questions, contact COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT at 952.924.2575. MELISSA KENNEDY CITY CLERK
