Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF SHOREWOOD

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Shorewood will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers of the Shorewood City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road, Shorewood, Minnesota, on Tuesday, 7 March 2017 at 7:20 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. The purpose of the hearing is to consider a request by Bradley Hauser for approval of a conditional use permit to allow accessory space in excess of 1200 square feet on property located at 5640 Covington Road, legally described as:

The legal description of this property is on file at City Hall.

P.I.N. 36-117-23-24-0006

Verbal and written comments will be considered at that time.

Anyone having questions relative to this matter may contact the Planning Department, by phone at 952-960-7900, by fax at 952-474-0128, or by e-mail at [email protected]

City of Shorewood

BRADLEY J. NIELSEN

Planning Director

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

February 23, 2017

