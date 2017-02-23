Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF HOPKINS

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON IMPROVEMENT

2017 STREET IMPROVEMENTS CITY PROJECT NO. 2016-10

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Hopkins, Minnesota will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers of the Hopkins City Hall, 1010 1st Street South, at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 to pass upon the proposed assessment, City Project No. 2016-10, an improvement to:

6th Street S from 5th Street S to West Park Valley Dr; 7th Street S from 11th Avenue S to approx. 100 east of East Park Valley Dr; East/West Park Valley Drive north of 7th Street S; 5th Avenue S from 5th Street S to 7th Street S; 6th Avenue S from 5th Street S to 8th Street S; 9th Avenue S from 7th Street S to Westbrooke Way; 10th Avenue S from 6th Street S to 7th Street S; Alley south of 6th Street S between 10th and 11th Avenues S; and Alley between the easterly limit of 8th Street S and 6th Avenue S

Generally, the project involves the addition/replacement of storm sewer; water main replacement; water service replacement; sanitary sewer replacement and rehabilitation; sanitary sewer service replacement; concrete curb & gutter replacement; bituminous street removal and reconstruction; and turf restoration; pursuant to Minn. Statutes, Section 429.011 to 429.111. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement enclosed with this notice.

The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk. Written or oral objections will be considered at the hearing. The total project amount of the proposed assessment is $1,435,068.23.

The first installment will appear on the 2018 tax statement and shall include interest at the rate of 2 percentage points above the true interest cost of the bonds sold for this project per annum from June 1, 2017 until December 31, 2018. Assessments shall be payable in annual installments over a period of 15 years. If a property owner pays the full assessment on their property prior to November 30, 2017, interest due on that payment would be calculated to the date of payment. If such payment is made on or after November 30, 2017, interest will be charged to December 31, 2018. If a property owner pays the assessment in full from March 7, 2017 to June 30, 2017, no interest will be charged. Such payment should be made to the Assessment Clerk at Hopkins City Hall, 1010 1st Street S, Hopkins, Minnesota 55343.

Partial prepayments of the total assessment have been authorized by ordinance. An owner may pre-pay any amount of the assessment but not less than the lesser of $100.00 or 25% of the assessment, with interest accrued to the payment date, except that no interest shall be charged if such partial payment is made by June 30, 2017. Partial prepayments can only be made before November 30, 2017. Such partial prepayment should be made to the Special Assessment Clerk at Hopkins City Hall.

You may appeal any assessment to the District Court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or the City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment roll and filing such notice with the Clerk of District Court within ten (10) days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk. No such appeal as to the amount of an assessment as to a specific parcel of land may be made unless the owner has either filed a signed written objection to that assessment with the City Clerk prior to the hearing or has presented the written objection to the presiding officer at the hearing.

Under provisions of Minnesota Statutes Section 435.193 to 435.195 and Hopkins Ordinances 703.01 to 703.05 the City may, in its discretion, defer the payment of this special assessment for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older or retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments. When a deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in that law and Ordinance, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest become due. The procedures to apply for such deferment are available from the Assessment Clerk.

Amy Domeier, City Clerk

The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement contains the following parcels:

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

February 23, 2017

