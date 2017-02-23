Minnetonka Middle School West team advances to National Science Bowl

The Minnetonka Middle School West Science Bowl Team will advance to the National Science Bowl competition April 27-May 1 in Washington D.C.

The team competed at regionals Feb. 11 at the University of St. Thomas. The team included Elizabeth Morgan, Emily Nikas, Declan St. John, Rory Cole and Aidan Barker. They were coached by Mitch Elvebak and Fred Stock.

The National Science Bowl is a nationwide academic competition that tests students’ knowledge in all areas of science and mathematics. Middle and high school student teams are comprised of four students, one alternate and a teacher who serves as an advisor and coach.

These teams face off in a fast-paced question-and-answer format, being tested on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics, energy and math.

The national competition, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy, draws more than 14,000 middle and high-school competitors on 48 middle school and 68 high school teams.