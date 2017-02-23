Minnetonka Middle School West sixth grader receives spirit of community award

Minnetonka Middle School West sixth-grade student Ariana Feygin, of Excelsior, has been named a middle-level state honoree in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Feygin, 12, has raised more than $100,000 since 2013 with her younger sister to support young cancer patients and their families by organizing local fundraising activities in conjunction with an annual kids’ triathlon hosted by a national foundation.

“In our family, we know we are very lucky kids,” Feygin said. “But other kids are not so lucky. It’s not fair.”

The sisters wanted to help less fortunate children, but didn’t know how. Then they learned about a young boy who had lost his battle with cancer, but not before emptying his bank account to help others and extracting a “pinky swear” promise from his dad to continue helping sick kids.

In the summer of 2013, Ariana and her sister, Gabi, raced in the Pinky Swear Kids Triathlon and raised $1,500 for the Pinky Swear Foundation. Each year since, they have recruited more kids to their fundraising team, and raised increasingly large sums. Last year alone, they had 50 team members and secured $50,000.

Feygin said, “The money we raised helped pay for mortgages, transportation, food and whatever it takes to help these families get through an incredibly hard time.”