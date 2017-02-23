Minnetonka High School senior Christine Hwang named YoungArts Foundation theater finalist

Minnetonka High School senior Christine Hwang has been named a finalist for theater by the YoungArts Foundation.

The foundation announced in January that 167 of the nation’s most promising young artists in the literary, visual, design and performing arts were finalists. Hwang was named as a theater finalist, along with 19 others.

Selected from the largest pool of applicants to date, and representing artists from 42 states, the winners receive cash awards of up to $10,000, mentorship and training from acclaimed artists, opportunities to participate in foundation programs and guidance in taking important steps toward achieving their artistic goals.

This year’s finalists had the opportunity to participate in the 36th annual National YoungArts Week Jan. 8-15 in Miami. Hwang performed the song “Moments in the Woods” from the musical “Into the Woods.”

To view her performance, click here.

As a finalist, Hwang will also be able to perform March 28-April 2 at YoungArts Los Angeles and April 25-30 at YoungArts New York.