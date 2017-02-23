Hopkins, Wayzata nonprofits among those battling it out in Brackets for Good

Annual charity competition begins Feb. 24

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

A little friendly competition can be a good thing — but when the contest is for charitable donations, everyone wins.

That’s the idea behind the annual Brackets for Good fundraiser event, in which nonprofits in various metro areas face off in a fundraising challenge. The prize, for the top nonprofit, is $10,000, but all participants get the money they raise, as well as a hefty dose of public relations, a huge benefit for smaller organizations in the suburbs.

In Brackets for Good events across the country, more than 100 organizations are volunteer-run only, said Reid McDowell, partnerships and marketing director at Brackets for Good.

“And they’re often really successful,” McDowell said.

Organizations are grouped into divisions based on resources, staff size and other factors, he said, to ensure that even small nonprofits can have a change to throw their proverbial fundraising hat in the ring. It does, however, make for difficult decisions for donors on who to support, and even trickier choices for the Brackets for Good staff that picks which of the many contestants will run each year.

“It’s really a tough job on our part to go through that selection process,” McDowell said.

Reach for Resources, Inc. is a Hopkins-based nonprofit that supports individuals with disabilities and mental illness, providing services to help promote independence and community involvement. This will be the organization’s second year of participating in the contest, said executive director Kate Bottiger, who found out about Brackets through a council of nonprofit email.

“I think it’s a really great, brilliant idea to bring nonprofits together,” Bottiger said.

Last year, Reach raised about $250 against a formidable opponent, the dog-rescue Retrieve a Golden organization.

“We lost to the Golden Retrievers, but it was great fun and we’re looking forward to it. Our goal is to make it to the second round this year,” Bottiger said. “It remains to be seen how the competition will stack up,”

Marketing manager Andrea Paulet said the funds raised will go toward a variety of uses within the organization, directly benefiting the more than 800 west metro residents they serve.

“Donations help services across the organization, supporting more individuals in better ways,” she said.

Bottiger said that less important than the dollar amount is community involvement: the more people know about the organization, the better reach (pun certainly intended) that the organization has to community members in need.

“The biggest benefit that we have is to increase awareness about Reach. One of the greatest responses we get when someone hears about it is that they know someone who could use our services and didn’t know we existed,” Bottiger said.

Ashley Bakke is a member of Little People of America, which supports people of short statute, includes all of many varieties of dwarfism, across the nation. District 9, based in Hopkins, provides resources across the midwest, including Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas.

Bakke said it’s the organization’s second year of participating in Brackets for Good, raising just under $5,000 and making it into the fourth round of the contest. This year, Bakke said the goal is to double those earnings, raising at least $9,000 and making it into the final four or even to the championship.

“We’re super excited. The goal is for exposure and awareness, to put our name out there in the community,” she said.

The funds raised will support monthly events in the community, including sporting events for those with dwarfism, and travel expenses for larger regional or national events. The money will also help bring doctors and medical professionals to events that benefit community members. LPA’s conferences bring together a variety of resources for families to meet and support one another as well as connecting with professional services they need.

Bakke said she became a member after her son Zach was born in 2013 with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

“(LPA) has been a family for us, connecting us with other people going through the same sometimes-difficult journey,” Bakke said. “It is nice to be able to call another mom and ask questions or bounce ideas/concerns off one another … Zach is a happy, healthy, busy preschooler who loves trains, swimming, playing t-ball and is excited to be a big brother in April.”

She added that she looks forward to spreading the word about LPA through the competition.

“It’s a fun, healthy competition. We’re honored to participate and we’re looking forward to the results,” she said.

The Wayzata chapter of Folds of Honor provides educational support for families and children of fallen or disabled service members. Founded in 2013, it was launched by Wayzata residents Perry and Anne Schmidt after hearing the stories of “gold star” families impacted by the loss of their loved one. Donations raised by the group go to scholarships for local children and spouses of military men and women.

Round one of Brackets for Good begins Feb. 24, and participants will have until March 3 to raise dollars and rally their organizations to victory. The top-earning nonprofits in each bracket will go on to round two of the competition, March 3 – 10. After several more rounds, the champion will be crowned March 31, receiving an additional $10,000 in funding. Last year’s finalist, Spare Key in St. Paul, raised a total of $85,000 through Brackets for Good.

McDowell said the positive impact for nonprofits and the people they help, however, goes far beyond the funding.

“Sometimes its easy to just see the dollars, but there’s other impacts that we watch for. It’s our mission to help these organizations not only raise money, for the good that they’re doing in the world, but also raise awareness, connecting with new people to bring their mission to a bigger audience,” McDowell said. “In their participation in Brackets for Good, they’re learning tips and tricks for online fundraising that they can use long after the fundraiser.”

To learn more or vote, visit twincities.bfg.org.

Contact Gabby Landsverk at [email protected]