George shares experiences at Benilde assembly

Former Basketball star shares path to success

Three-time NBA Champion Devean George returned to his high school home at Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Feb. 16 to share a few life lessons and stories about growing up in Minneapolis, how he found the St. Louis Park Catholic school eventually leading to Augsburg College and an 11-year career in the National Basketball Association.

George took to the stage inside the commons area as students heard about how his experiences as a young man shaped and drove his endeavors today as he works to support affordable housing in Minneapolis through the George Group North. Devean George, right, greets students after he addressed an assembly at Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Feb. 17. (Sun Sailor photo by Jason Olson)

George is part of the Class of 1995, having grown up in North Minneapolis the middle child of Eddie and Carol George.

Both of his brothers graduated from DeLaSalle while Devean excelled on the court and in the classroom at Benilde.

Growing up, he couldn’t wait to play for the Islanders but felt a need to go to Benilde only a couple days before making the decision in eighth grade.

“I couldn’t tell you why, but I was drawn to (Benilde),” he said as he learned and taught a lot during his time at the St. Louis Park school.

“My only rule was that I would treat you how you treat me,” George said about developing friendships at Benilde based on The Golden Rule.

To celebrate February as Black History Month, George shared a few life lessons he’s developed over the years including setting goals, figure out your purpose, take advantage of the opportunities and no excuses.

Growth spurt

The summer before his senior season at Benilde, George noticed his shoes were tight, his knees hurt and he was a lot more tired. He had to bend down to see the top of his head in the mirror to fix his hair when it hit him that he was growing. The growth spurt sent him from 5-10 to 6-3 over one summer.

“Anyone who didn’t see me for a couple weeks asked if I was getting taller,” he said to the assembly.

At Augsburg in the fall of 1995, George continued to excel in the classroom and became a dominant player for the NCAA Division III Auggies basketball program. He went through another growth spurt reaching 6-7 and was looking to transfer to a Division I program after his freshman season.

He played in front of scouts from big-time college programs during summer pro-am basketball league games but couldn’t find any offers for a scholarship.

“My parents worked two jobs and the student loans were piling up,” he said while focusing on his studies in social work. “My parents were looking for the first person in my family to graduate from college.”

Devean said his father hoped for his son to stay at Augsburg and that the NBA scouts would find him, “by word of mouth,” Devean said, eventually becoming the Auggies No. 2 scorer all-time, 13 points behind head coach and former player Brian Ammann. “We didn’t have YouTube or Twitter so if you wanted to see someone play you had to see them in person.”

He went on to be named MIAC Player of the Year in 1997 and 1998 before being drafted by the Los Angels Lakers, 23rd overall in 1999.

Nervously keeping track of the draft, George didn’t think the Lakers would select him with all-time great Kobe Bryant playing a similar position on the floor.

Winning three NBA titles in as many seasons to start his career was the pinnacle of a playing career that started on the pickup courts alongside his brothers, looking up to Scottie Pippen.

He was the first Division III player drafted into the NBA after making the most of his limited chances to play in front of NBA scouts after his collegiate days were over. He went from being invited to play in the Portsmouth Invitational Camp as an injury replacement player to earning all-camp honors among the top 64 players slated for the 1999 draft.

Over the last five years he’s turned his attention in several directions including real estate development and helping inspire the next generation.

One of the opening stories George shared with the students at Benilde came on a trip to visit schools as a member of the Lakers. “Because of my ability to play basketball, in these kids eyes were not human,” he said as children at the school they visited asked if they could touch him. “We told them to do the right things, listen to their parents,” he said.

George was traded to Dallas where he spent three seasons. Again, he was involved in the community where he first learned about a stabilized housing program called The Empowerment Center in Dallas organized by Reverend Johnny R. Flowers.

The center addressed a need for stable housing for children in low-income families.

He took that model and along with an investor group, provided $11 million to help build Commons at Penn, 47 unit affordable housing complex at the corner of Penn and Golden Valley Road. After four years of planning, it opened in January and along with new appliances in the recently completed rooms, the complex will have a fitness center and tutoring center opening soon along with a cooperative on the first floor.

