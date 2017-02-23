City – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

ST. LOUIS PARK HOUSING AUTHORITY OPENS
HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER/SECTION 8
WAITING LIST
The St. Louis Park Housing Authority will accept online applications only for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waiting list Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 4 p.m.
To apply visit https://www.wait listcheck.com/MN1945
Applications will NOT be available in person.
Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements.
Applicants needing a reasonable accommodation should submit a written request to the HA at 5005 Minnetonka Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55416.
Published in the
St. Louis Park Sun Sailor
February 23, 2017
