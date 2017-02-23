Public Notices

City – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

ST. LOUIS PARK HOUSING AUTHORITY OPENS

HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER/SECTION 8

WAITING LIST

The St. Louis Park Housing Authority will accept online applications only for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waiting list Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 4 p.m.

To apply visit https://www.wait listcheck.com/MN1945

Applications will NOT be available in person.

Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements.

Applicants needing a reasonable accommodation should submit a written request to the HA at 5005 Minnetonka Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55416.

February 23, 2017

