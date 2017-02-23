Buffalo eliminates Trojan wrestlers

Individuals are Saturday

Wayzata High’s wrestlers were eliminated 40-27 by Buffalo in the quarterfinals of the Section 5AAA Team Tournament Feb. 18 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Buffalo went on to win its semifinal match 36-24 over Maple Grove before losing to St. Michael-Albertville 66-9 in the championship match.

“When Buffalo has all of its guys, that’s a tough team,” said Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen. “We had some nice wins, but nothing to alter the outcome. We manipulated our lineup to try to steal a couple wins, but it didn’t pan out.”

Mitchell Hogue had an impressive pin for the Trojans in his 126-pound match and Gunner O’Reilly picked up a win at 132. The Trojans also had wins from their two ranked wrestlers Dan Herda (160) and Bryson Wilkins (heavyweight).

Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Wayzata’s wrestlers will compete for state berths in the Section 5AAA Individual Tournament, which will be at St. Michael-Albertville High.

“Herda and Wilkins will go in as No. 1 seeds in their weight classes,” said Swensen. “Last season, we had five state qualifiers. To do that again this year, we would have to have some upsets.”

