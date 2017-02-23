Benilde wrestling falls in section opener

Red Knights pick up five pins in 48-34 loss to Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy

Benilde-St. Margaret’s wrestling came into the Section 5AA team tournament with the No. 10 seed going against No. 7 Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy in the opening round Saturday at Totino-Grace High School.

The Red Knights dropped to 4-15 in duals this season after a 48-34 loss, trailing 30-0 five matches in after forfeits at 120 and 126 pounds.

Senior Zach Bigelbach put the Red Knights on the board with a pin, 42 seconds into the 138 pound match followed by an 11-2 major by junior Hank Hanson and senior Grant Gustafson added another opening period pin, this time coming 38 seconds into the 152 pound match to pull the score to 30-16.

A forfeit at 160 followed by a pin at 170 made it 42-16 with four matches left.

Benilde junior Henry Wolfe scored the quickest fall of the match, coming 14 into the 182-pound match. Junior Ikenna Ujuagu pinned his opponent at 220 pounds in 3:23 and junior heavyweight Alex Fischer completed the dual with a pin at 1:16 for the final 48-34 score.

Benilde will compete in the Section 5AA meet at Orono High School starting Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. before restarting Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected]