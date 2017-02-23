Area nordic skiers wrap-up season at state

Benilde, Park racers compete at Giant’s Ridge

Benilde-St. Margaret’s was represented by underclassmen in the boys and girls state nordic meet on Thursday at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.

Freshman Charlie Brown competed the 5k freestyle and 5k classical pursuit race in 34 minutes, 46.8 seconds. She was the top freshman finisher at 22nd overall while Minneapolis Southwest eighth-grader Sudie Hall was the only younger skier to turn in a better time than Brown, finishing in 34:31.4 to place 16th.

It was two northern seniors at the top of the girls standings led by Ely’s Erin Bianco capturing the state title in 32:20 ahead of Cloquet’s Anja Maijala’s runner-up time of 32:26.7. Bianco more than made up Maijala’s four-second advantage from the morning freestyle race by posting the top classic time by three seconds quicker than anyone in the field and just under 10 seconds better than Maijala’s classic time. Benilde-St. Margaret’s freshman Charlotte Brown placed 22nd overall in the state nordic meet at Giant’s Ridge on Feb. 15. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Ely also captured the team title, 19 points ahead of runner-up Robbinsdale Armstrong with 394 points and Minneapolis Southwest third place with 368 points.

In the boys race, sophomore Keelan Gorman represented the Red Knights with a 41st place overall in 30:57.1 with times of 14:53 in the freestyle portion and 16:03.2 in the classic portion.

Wayzata highlighted the state boys nordic ski meet with three skiers among the top 12 pursuit times including juniors Luc Golin and Anders Sonnesyn finishing fourth and fifth places, respectively but Minneapolis Southwest captured the team title with 421 points to the Trojans 405 points.

Spring Lake Park-St. Anthony senior Xavier Mansfield captured the combined freestyle and classical pursuit time in 28 minutes, 23.2 seconds, ahead of Eagan runner-up Patrick Acton’s time of 28:32.2.

Golin finshed in 28:49.9 followed by Sonnesyn in 29:08.4 and Trojans freshman James Schneider 12th in 29:31.3. Another Wayzata freshman, Thomas Golin was 89th in 32:18.2 and senior teammate Joshua Halverson was 90th in 32:18.4.

Edina senior George Jarvinen was 22nd in 29:45.4 and Minnestonka senior Tres Green was 27th in 30:00.05 with classmate Carter Heikkila 91st overall in 32:29.1.

Jarvinen’s junior teammate Owen Gage was 36th in 30:45.8 senior Maxwell Kuhs was 97th in 32:33.1, sophomore Matthew Egger was 111th, sophomore Peter Rubin was 127th, junior August Blanchett was 130th and freshman Leonard Chen was 142nd.

Hopkins junior Logan Hoffman was 47th in 30:59.2.

Eden Prairie senior William Claridge was 66th in 31:34.5 and junior teammate David DeJong was 83rd in 32:00.8.

Jefferson teammates, sophomore Matthew Clarke and Andres Olson finished within a second of each other in 98th and 99th places, respectively.

St. Louis Park senior Jackson Sokolowski was 132nd after the morning 5k freestyle in 16:21 and didn’t finish the afternoon classical race due to illness.

