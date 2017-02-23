Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 Pavement Management and

Connect the Park Project

RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals for the work described below will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of St. Louis Park, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, Minnesota, until 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read. All bids shall be made on the proposal form provided for that purpose.

Bids will only be accepted and receipted for by the Office of the City Clerk on the 3rd floor of St. Louis Park City Hall. Bids shall be submitted in a 9 x 12 or larger envelope with an Official Bid label attached. Label will be supplied with project specifications or can be obtained from the Engineering office in City Hall on the 2nd floor.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: City Project No. 4017-1000

The work includes the construction of approximately:

13,335 C.Y. Common Excavation

26,014 Ton Aggregate Base Class 5

13,543 Ton Type SP 12.5 Wear Course Mixture (2,B)

17,105 L.F. 6 DIP WM, Cl 52 (Open Cut)

1,203 L.F. 12 DIP WM, Cl 52 (Open Cut)

88,951 S.F. 4 Concrete Walk

22,385 S.F. 6 Concrete Walk

27,159 L.F. Concrete Curb and Gutter, B618

2,604 S.Y. 6 Concrete Driveway Pavement

30,288 S.Y. Sodding, Type Lawn

COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract must be substantially completed by the completion date specified in the project specifications.

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.questcdn.com. You may download the complete set of bidding documents for $10 by entering eBidDoc #4862084 on the Search Projects page. Documents are also available for a non-refundable fee of Eighty Dollars ($80) at the office of the City Engineer, City of St. Louis Park, 5005 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN 55416, phone: 952.924.2656, fax: 952.924.2662.

BID SECURITY: A bid bond in the amount of not less than 5% percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of the City of St. Louis Park shall accompany each bid.

OWNERS RIGHTS RESERVED: The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and the right to award the contract in the best interests of the City.

Thomas K. Harmening

City Manager

