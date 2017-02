Wayzata events calendar: Feb. 23-March 4

By Jason Jenkins

Thursday, Feb. 23

BOOK CLUB

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

SHADES OF BROWN

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 1:45 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

LIVE MUSIC: MARK STARY AND BRIAN JOHNSON

Where: Wayzata Bar and Grill

When: 8-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabarandgrill.com

Friday, Feb. 24

LIVE MUSIC: AMERICAN BOOTLEG

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

BLACK BOX MUSICAL: ‘THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7 p.m.

Info: whstheatre.com

LIVE MUSIC: COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: NATE SABIN AND FRIENDS

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org

Saturday, Feb. 25

STEM SATURDAYS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

BLACK BOX MUSICAL: ‘THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 2 and 7 p.m.

Info: whstheatre.com

LIVE MUSIC: THE EMILY MARRS BAND

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

Sunday, Feb. 26

LIVE MUSIC: MUSIC ASSOCIATION OF MINNETONKA

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org

Monday, Feb. 27

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH TEAM PERFORMANCES

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

Tuesday, Feb. 28

BABY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

FAMILY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

Wednesday, March 1

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING – IOCP VOLUNTEER EVENT

Where: Interfaith Outreach, 1605 County Road 101 N., Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH TEAM PERFORMANCES

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

TRIVIA MAFIA

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7 p.m.

Info: triviamafia.com

Thursday, March 2

LONG LAKE ROWING CREW INFORMATIONAL OPEN HOUSE

Where: Orono Middle School, 800 N. Old Crystal Bay Rd., Long Lake

When: 7 p.m.

Info: longlakerowing.org

Friday, March 3

LIVE MUSIC: COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: DAISY DILLMAN BAND

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org

LIVE MUSIC: MIXED BREW BAND

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

Saturday, March 4

TWIN CITIES PET RESCUE

Where: Wayzata Chuck and Don’s Pet Food and Supplies, 1147 Wayzata Blvd. E.

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Info: chuckanddons.com/wayzata

STEM SATURDAYS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: THE SLACK

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com