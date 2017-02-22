VIDEO:Empty Bowls aims to raise $80,000 this year

Community members from across Hopkins are joining together for the 17th annual Empty Bowls event, scheduled for 11 am – 7 pm, March 7 at the Hopkins Center for the arts. Volunteers have already begun handcrafting the clay bowls used to serve soup to one and all during the fundraiser. Guests will receive a free meal as well as a unique bowl to take home, in exchange for a free-will donation.
Above, Hopkins High School Principal Doug Bullinger learns how to use a potter’s wheel from a ceramics student, making one of the hundreds of bowls used in the event. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Gabby Landsverk)
Funds raised over the past 18 years of the event have totaled more than $1 million for the following organizations:
- ICA Food Shelf serves the seven communities in and around Hopkins and Minnetonka. The food shelf provides food, financial and homelessness prevention services, and employment assistance to over 850 households that use ICA’s programs each month. In 2016, more than 1.47 million pounds of food were distributed through the choice-based model food shelf. It also provides Hopkins and Minnetonka schools with weekend food and snack programs for students in need. The mobile food shelf program helps over 300 neighbors with physical limitations receive fresh food each week.
- ResourceWest, located in downtown Hopkins, works to connect and stabilize individuals and families in the west metro through social services, youth programs, and on site collaborative programs. Each year ResourceWest makes over 10,000 resource connections for people seeking food, housing, healthcare, jobs, education, transportation and more. In 2016, ResourceWest provided over 1,200 children with school supplies, winter warm wear, and holiday gifts. The social services program provided 36 financial grants for car repairs, prescriptions, and childcare. And over 800 households in crisis caused by homelessness, sudden loss of income, health issues, or transportation issues were provided with short-term case management assistance.