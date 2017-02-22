VIDEO:Empty Bowls aims to raise $80,000 this year

Community members from across Hopkins are joining together for the 17th annual Empty Bowls event, scheduled for 11 am – 7 pm, March 7 at the Hopkins Center for the arts. Volunteers have already begun handcrafting the clay bowls used to serve soup to one and all during the fundraiser. Guests will receive a free meal as well as a unique bowl to take home, in exchange for a free-will donation.



Above, Hopkins High School Principal Doug Bullinger learns how to use a potter’s wheel from a ceramics student, making one of the hundreds of bowls used in the event. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Gabby Landsverk)

Funds raised over the past 18 years of the event have totaled more than $1 million for the following organizations: