Trojans enter puck playoffs

As the defending state Class AA boys hockey champion, Wayzata High isn’t favored to win again with a 7-17-1 pre-playoff record.

This is the time last season when things began to fall into place for Wayzata, which won three playoff games in Section 6AA and three more at state.

Wayzata, the third seed in the section, opens the tourney against Armstrong/Cooper, the sixth seed, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Plymouth Ice Center. The semifinals and finals will be played at two neutral sites, Bloomington Ice Garden (at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the 25th) and Mariucci Arena (at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1). Captain Tyler Stevens (19) of the Wayzata High boys hockey team keeps the puck away from Edina’s Mike Vorlicky during a 1-0 Edina victory Feb. 18. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

The winner of the game between Wayzata and Armstrong/Cooper would most likely play the second seed, Cretin-Derham Hall. On the other side of the bracket is Edina, the No. 1 seed.

Wayzata got a close look at Edina in the final game of the regular season Feb. 18 at Braemar Arena.

Despite playing a solid game, the Trojans came out on the short end of a 1-0 score. Edina goalie Garrett Mackay stopped all 24 Wayzata shots and Trojan goalie Reid Waszczenko made 29 saves.

The only goal was by Edina’s Evan Shoemaker in the second period.

Later in that period, Wayzata had a golden opportunity when Edina was whistled for a five-minute boarding penalty. Several good chances materialized, but no one was able to put the puck in the net.

There was additional misfortune when Wayzata’s leading scorer, Colin Schmidt, got out on a breakaway. He went top-shelf, but his shot glanced off the crossbar.

“With a couple breaks, we might have won 2-1,” said Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary, whose team finished 2-6-0 in the Lake Conference standings. “I was pleased with our decision-making and our physical play.”