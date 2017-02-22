Sports Tonka’s national cheer champs! Published February 22, 2017 at 11:21 am By Paige Kieffer Minnetonka High School’s cheerleading teams won two championships at UCA Nationals Feb. 10-11 in Orlando, Florida. The Skippers won the Medium Varsity Non-Tumbling title and the Large Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day title. This is the third year the Minnetonka cheerleaders have won a national championship. They also won in 2012 and 2013. This year’s senior class has won four state titles, two national titles and one world title. Pictured are: Left to right front row, Team Captain Abby Belisle, Kasey Walker, Emily Johnson, Ava Dorn, Emma TeVogt and Julia Baker. Left to right middle row, Madison Keebler, Anne Corbin, Bentley Cranbrook, Anna Tobey, Sophia Scott and Julia Javinsky. Left to right back row, Alayna Cutshall, Lillie Singh, Katie Samuelson, Cede Leum, Lizzie Wright, Andrya McCandlish and Lacey Kvamme. (Photo courtesy of Minnetonka Schools)