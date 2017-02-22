St. Louis Park Senior Program highlights

The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:

• Dan Hartman will teach a class about the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl in Minnesota. The class will be 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. The negative effects of the Great Depression lasted until the beginning of World War II. The Dust Bowl was a period of severe dust storms that greatly damaged the ecology and agriculture of the U.S. and Canadian prairies.

• Judy Goebel will teach a class about how to turn odds and ends of yarn into coiled baskets and bowls 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, March 9-23. No prerequisite skills are required.

• The next “Party in the Park” will be 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Lyndon Griffin will provide the entertainment with Irish music and stories.

All classes and activities are at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees. For more information and to register, call 952-928-6444.