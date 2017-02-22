Minneapolis woman charged with burglary, identity theft for crimes committed across metro area

According to Wayzata Police, a 24-year-old Minneapolis woman has been charged with six felony counts of burglary and identity theft for crimes committed in several jurisdictions across the metro area.

Teyona Topez Jean Spinks was charged in Hennepin County District Court for crimes committed in Wayzata, Edina, Minneapolis, Champlin, Eden Prairie, White Bear Lake, Burnsville, Cottage Grove and St. Paul. The crimes were committed last year between March 14 and Oct. 12.

According to the criminal complaint, Spinks entered buildings and rooms without permission and stole wallets, credit cards and cash. She then used the stolen credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars in merchandise. Victim’s belongings were taken from a variety of locations including offices, school classrooms, college dorm rooms, and several senior housing facilities, including Presbyterian Homes in Wayzata. When arrested, Spinks had a drivers license and credit card belonging to a resident of a St. Paul senior housing facility in her possession.

Wayzata Police Lt. Mike Murphy helped to coordinate the investigation and credits the work of investigators from many jurisdictions, and especially detectives from Edina and Burnsville.