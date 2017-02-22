‘Little Women’ coming to town Feb. 23

< > The March sisters, left to right, Kate Callen as Meg, Britta Cowan as Jo, Abby Holstrom as Beth and Sidney Gramstad as Amy. (Sun Sailor photo by Paige Kieffer)

The community is invited to join the March sisters for Mount Calvary Lutheran Church’s musical production of “Little Women” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at 301 County Rd. 19, Excelsior.

The production is done by the church’s Theatre 301 group, a ministry of that brings in talent from the church and the local community.

The program was started three years ago when the church hosted a production of the play “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” The organization was then formalized and the theater hosts an annual drama or comedy play in the fall and a musical in the spring.

“Theater 301 is similar to our church mission and it’s to build and send out people of God,” said Director Joan Olson said. “A lot of people have preconceived notions about what church is and we’re working to break down those barriers and make them feel welcomed.”

Assistant Director Doug Affinito, Music Director Mark Abelsen and Olson are leading the “Little Women” production.

“’Little Women’ was chosen because we’re always looking for new musicals that can show off the talents of the people around here in the community,” Olson said. “Now we wanted to showcase women and we thought ‘Little Women’ was the perfect choice.”

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s semi-autobiographical American classic, the musical follows the March sisters, including the spirited and tomboyish Jo, romantic Meg, kind-hearted Beth and pretentious and playful Amy.

The story follows the sisters as they grow up in Civil War America. Praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage, the 2005 musical is filled with adventure, heartbreak and a deep sense of hope.

Olson said the musical is an abridged version of the book and takes place over two years.

“The timeline doesn’t line up with the book but the experiences of the March girls does,” she said.

“Little Women” is a musical with a book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and music by Jason Howland. Songs include “Our Finest Dreams,” “Take A Chance on Me” and “Off to Massachusetts.”

“This musical is all about women’s strengths, the care, their vulnerability and following their passions,” Olson said. “You’re seeing a real family of four daughters so you see the fights, quarrels and the bickering. The four March girls though, stay strong together forever despite all this and the strong mother raising them.”

More than 40 girls auditioned for the roles of the sisters. Britta Cowan was cast as Jo, Kate Callen as Meg, Sidney Gramstad as Amy and Abby Holstrom as Beth. In addition, Morgan Gray was cast as Marmee, Luke Henson as Laurie and Andrew Scipioni as John Brooke.

“This has been a story I’ve loved for a long time,” said Cowan. “I was in the production when I was 8 years old as a dancer and it sparked my interest in theater. When this opportunity came up I got so excited I had to join.”

Cowan is a student at Chaska High School and joined the production after hearing about it at Mount Calvary, where she’s a parishioner.

“‘Little Women’ has been a story I’ve grown up loving,” said Callen, who is from Roseville. “It was an opportunity I didn’t want to miss out on.”

Olson said “Little Women” follows the growth of the March sisters as they go through life experiences together.

“All four of the sisters have their own growth journey,” Callen said.

“This musical’s message is from seeking your dreams and healing your heart and embracing your whole spirit,” Olson said.

Burnsville and Theater 301 regular actor Scipioni said that the women also affect the men in the play.

“I think the women have an effect on the men in this show,” he said. “The focus in this play is on the women, but the men also change from the women they meet and fall in love with.”

The cast said that working on the musical has built a number of connections.

“I loved bonding with the cast and the core family members have become very close,” Cowan said.

“The talent that we get to work with is amazing,” Scipioni added. “Everyone has been phenomenal and everyone are talented singers and actors.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students who are 18 years old and younger. Group tickets for groups of 10 or more can be purchased for $12.50 each.

Visit theatre301.org, or call 952-474-8893 extension 301 to purchase tickets.

