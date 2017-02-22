Knightettes win state jazz title

Benilde perform to Annie Lennox hit for eighth state championship

For the eighth time in program history, the Benilde-St. Margaret’s Knightettes Dance Team was crowned state champion.

The state dance team meet was Friday and Saturday at Target Center where the Knightettes captured the Class AA jazz title and made it to the finals of the high kick meet, earning a sixth place finish on Saturday evening.

The Knightettes started the competition season at home with its first-ever Metro West Conference jazz meet title. Facing big-school Class AAA programs, Benilde went on to capture the kick title at the conference championships at Chaska in January and were runner-up in jazz.

Being successful against bigger schools, Cameranesi said that achievement, “In itself was rewarding to start our season off.” Benilde sophomore Caroline Pauly completed a leap during their state jazz routine at Target Center. (Photos by Grant Hill Photography)

Benilde reached state by finishing runner-up in the Section 2AA in both jazz and kick divisions at North Branch High School Feb. 4.

Coach Sam Cameranesi said the season was unlike any other she’s coached and, “so hard to put into words. The leadership from the seniors and captains was what made this season successful.”

Benilde junior Sarah Hansberry helped the Knightettes capture their eighth state title on Friday. (Photo by Grant Hill Photography)

The captains, seniors Megan Benson, Cici Fortney, Morgan Hovanec and junior Ava Smithmier came up with the motto “With each other, for each other” before the season and that became the theme since Novemeber’s start of the winter competition season. “Our season was defined by the leadership and connection the girls had with each other and the coaches.” Benilde dance team members from left: junior Sarah Hansberry, sophomore Lily Nederveld and senior Morgan Hovanec. (Photo by Grant Hill Photography)

The jazz routine was performed to the Annie Lennox hit song, “Wonderful.”

Cameranesi said they knew the season was going to be special, the first time they played the song for the team. “They immediately feel in love with the song and felt powerful dancing to this music,” she said as the season was defined by the teams positive mind-set, willingness to work hard and their fearlessness.

“The bar was set high this year, but they continued to exceed expectations and continued to push themselves beyond their limits.”

All-state nominees include Fortney and sophomore Molly Segner for jazz and Menson and Hovanec in high kick.

