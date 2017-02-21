Wayzata Planning Commission reviews plans for telecom tower

195-foot monopole proposed for site at Wayzata West Middle School A rendering of the 195-foot telecommunications monopole being proposed by the city for a site at 149 Barry Ave. N., near the outer property line of Wayzata West Middle School. (Submitted rendering)

The Wayzata Planning Commission is reviewing plans for a new telecommunications tower at 149 Barry Ave. N., near the outer property line of Wayzata West Middle School.

The application, submitted by consultant Short Elliot Hendrickson on behalf of the City of Wayzata, is for a 195-foot monopole that would house equipment for four cell phone service providers, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless. Leases with the companies bring in around $300,000 in revenue each year for city repairs and maintenance.

In 2015, the city adopted a new telecommunications ordinance that established the regulations in the city for all telecom facilities. Included in the ordinance were two allowable telecommunication tower locations, naming the Wayzata Public Works Facility and Wayzata West Middle School.

“The four tenants came back and said, if we have to move, the location that would be feasible without having to build an additional facility was the school site,” said Dave Dudinsky, director of public works.

The middle school site was also the site the city council designated as its preferred location for the monopole that would relocate the telecom equipment currently on the water tower in Klapprich Park. After testing the soil of various locations on the school’s property, the city and school district agreed upon a site behind the tennis courts on the northeast portion of the school property.

The decisions followed a decades-long debate over the cell equipment on and near the water tower, where the city has leased space to telecom companies since 1986. Residents in homes neighboring the water tower have long argued that the cellphone equipment was “industrial blight” and have pushed for its removal from the public park. In 2014, a petition was presented to the city with 500 signatures in favor of relocating the equipment.

Plans for the new monopole were brought before the planning commission Feb. 6 for the consideration of three items:

• A conditional use permit

• Accessory building variance: Each cellular provider would need separate equipment shelters for its individual facilities. The ordinance states that no more than one equipment shelter or accessory building is permitted for each tower.

• A setback variance: Based on the proposed height, the tower is required to be at least 195 feet from the adjacent residential properties to the east. The proposed tower would be approximately 160 feet from the nearest residential property line.

“There is not another location on the property that works from both a site planning perspective for the school district that’s not programmed or that meets the soil construction feasibility necessary to be able to construct a tower,” said Wayzata City Planner Jeff Thomson. “So, those two things kind of present a practical difficulty in meeting that 195-foot setback requirement.”

The future tenants of the tower would be responsible for construction of the ground equipment within an accessory building and the adding antennas and associated equipment on the tower. The telecom tenants will also cover part of the estimated $650,000 to $680,000 to construct the monopole, Dudinsky said.

Access to the tower and ground equipment for both construction and ongoing maintenance would be via Wayzata Boulevard, through the school’s existing parking lot and across a to-be-built gravel access drive running between the school’s baseball field and tennis courts.

The safety of middle school students, and people who use the field after school hours, was a concern cited by Planning Commission Chair Cathy Iverson.

Commissioner Greg Flannigan also objected to the middle school site.

“My sense here is that we’re working with something that is moving a bit of a problem from one side of Gardner to the other side of Gardner,” Flannigan said.

Dudinsky said several safety guidelines had been arranged with the school.

“Unless it’s an emergency, there will not be access to the telecommunications site while kids are being bussed to school, when they’re unloading or in the afternoon when they’re leaving,” he said.

Dudinsky added that the telecom tenants would be required to give the school 24-hour notice, unless it’s an emergency, before coming to the site.

“We have been concerned about this from the get-go and feel it’s been addressed with the school lease,” Dudinsky said.

Construction of the monopole would take place during the three months of summer when school is out of session.

“It does meet all the criteria, but I’m still not comfortable with the school location, even though I’m going to be in favor because it does meet all the requirements of code,” Iverson said before the commission’s vote. “But I’m just not comfortable with the location, so I do want that to go on the record.”

On a 4-1 vote, with Flannigan voting no and Commissioner Patrick Murray absent, the commission directed staff members to prepare findings of fact and recommendation for approval of the CUP and variance request for the cell tower at the middle school site.

The planning commission is expected to review the report and recommendation for the tower at its Feb. 27 meeting. The tower would then be expected on the city council’s agenda for March 7.

If plans are moved forward, Dudinsky said construction would begin this summer or next summer, depending on how quickly a bid is approved.

