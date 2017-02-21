St. Louis Park City Council approves most, but not all, 2017 Connect the Park projects

During a marathon council meeting, St. Louis Park City Council members approved some Connect the Park projects while removing other projects from the plan.

The council voted 4-1 Feb. 6 on two agenda items relating to the city’s sidewalks, trails and bikeways plan.

The first vote related to a $1.5 million collection of Connect the Park sidewalk, trail and bikeway projects. New sidewalks will be constructed on Xenwood Avenue between 27th Street and 29th Street, on 36 1/2 Street between Monterey Drive and Excelsior Boulevard and on the south and west sides of Barry Street between Highway 100 and 26th Street.

A new trail included in the first set of projects will run between 27th Street and the North Cedar Trail.

Bikeways that are a part of the first set of projects will run on 28th Street between Virginia Avenue and Utica Avenue; on Texas Avenue from Minnetonka Boulevard to 28th Street; on Texas Avenue, Lake Street and Rhode Island Avenue between Highway 7 and the Cedar Lake Regional Trail; and on 33rd Street between Virginia and Rhode Island avenues.

The council did not vote to remove any projects from the first group.

The second set of projects included Connect the Park initiatives that are also a part of the city’s pavement management plan, involving the rehabilitation of several miles of residential city streets.

Before the removal of several segments, the total set of second projects presented to the council would have totaled nearly $7 million, more than $1 million dollars of which would have included additional Connect the Park sidewalks. Besides the remaining projects that were approved, the total project includes water main and water service replacement, storm sewer construction, curb and gutter replacement and asphalt surfacing in the city’s Sorensen and Birchwood neighborhoods.

Council members voted down a motion to remove four of the sidewalk segments from the project, instead approving the removal of three of the segments.

The city staff had studied 37 sidewalk segments as part of the second group of projects, but did not recommend 10 of the segments to council members.

Staff members did recommend numerous sidewalk segments on Zarthan, Webster, Xenwood, Yosemite, Alabama, Brunswick and Utica avenues along with segments on 34th, 35th and Hamilton streets.

The council’s second 4-1 vote removed segments on the east side of Zarthan Avenue between Lake Street and Minnetonka Boulevard; the east side of Alabama Avenue between Lake Street and Minnetonka Boulevard; and the west side of Utica Avenue between 27th Street and 28th Street.

Councilmember Sue Sanger made a motion that would have also removed a segment on the east side of Xenwood Avenue between 35th and 33rd streets The motion failed on a vote of 2-3.

Sanger then made a motion to remove the other three segments, which passed with everyone but Councilmember Steve Hallfin voting in favor. Hallfin favored Sanger’s original motion.

The combined group of Connect the Park projects prompted about three hours of resident testimony and discussion among council members and staff during a four-hour meeting.

Standalone Connect the Park projects

During the first set of projects, some speakers debated whether the new sidewalk along Barry Street should be built on south and west side of the road – the route council members chose – or the north and east side of the road.

Princeton Court resident Michael Valley said choosing a route on the north and east side of Barry Street – on the side including Benilde-St. Margaret’s – would prevent street crossings for many pedestrians.

“If any of you have driven that intersection after school, for instance, or other times, it can be very chaotic, and frankly I think we’re very lucky that we haven’t had a significant injury here – a fatality at that intersection,” Valley said.

St. Louis Park Transportation Engineer Chris Iverson replied, “Anybody who drives out there during school opening and school close knows that the traffic can be backed up because of the crossing guard there. From their perspective, they felt that having the hired guard is the safest situation for crossing.”

The city would add a flashing beacon at the crossing to raise awareness of pedestrians, Iverson said.

The city chose the south and west side of the curving street for the sidewalk because of the impact building on the other side of the street would have had on existing trees and “the vast majority of the mature year round vegetation that screens Benilde-St. Margaret’s parking lot from Barry Street,” according to a city staff report. Building on the south and west side will also cost the city less money.

Sanger said members of the Princeton Court Townhomes association have not been consistent in their preference.

“It’s clear to me that the residents there don’t agree with each other as to what is the best location for the sidewalk,” Sanger said. “I think everybody agrees we need a sidewalk. The only question is where.”

Although Sanger sided with the staff recommendation for Barry Street, she said, “It would not surprise me if in years to come we put in (another) sidewalk so we had sidewalks on both sides of that street. That might in the long run be the best thing to do.”

On the bikeway on Texas Avenue, Lake Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Edgebrook Drive resident Dave Wagner argued that the city should reject it because the bikeway would lead to a regional trail that will be a part of the Southwest Light Rail Transit construction project and because Hopkins may create a bike trail nearby. Additionally, he said the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District could create a trail.

“Let’s wait for three years, look at the way the map looks, and then make the decision where to paint the lines on the street,” Wagner suggested.

Iverson said the city would like to have a contiguous north-south bikeway throughout the entire city. The council had previously approved another large section of bikeway on Texas Avenue as part of the reconstruction of the avenue.

“By waiting until the other projects move forward, you’d be creating this sort of bike network gap from Highway 7 down to the regional trail,” Iverson said.

The regional trail will remain open during light rail construction, Senior Engineering Project Manager Jack Sullivan said.

He successfully recommended that the bikeway stay in this year’s batch of projects. Sullivan suggested that the bikeway, which involves painting lines to form bike lanes, could help people in the area learn more about bikeways.

“Hopkins and some of our neighboring communities aren’t quite as progressive as we are yet,” Sullivan said. “I think giving some examples at relatively inexpensive costs, at least from a staff perspective, is another benefit to this.”

Councilmember Thom Miller added that public processes can take time and St. Louis Park leaders do not necessarily know what other governmental entities will do in coming years.

“I think it’s in the best interest of St. Louis Park to move forward with the staff recommendation on this segment and not hold off for future planning from another municipality,” Miller said.

Councilmember Gregg Lindberg cast the only vote against the first batch of Connect the Park projects. He said he disagreed with constructing a segment of Texas Avenue north of Minnetonka Boulevard because of the impact on parking. Because parking would be limited to one side of the street, some residents will have to cross Texas Avenue after parking, Lindberg said. He had voted against a bikeway south of Minnetonka Boulevard on Texas Avenue for the same reason.

“The feedback I got was very clear and I made a commitment to residents at the time that I wouldn’t support a plan that included that type of arrangement,” Lindberg said.

Similarly, he said the 28th Street project would eliminate some parking even though the plan calls for two new parking bays to be constructed to address parking needs at Ainsworth Park.

“I just can’t support the project tonight,” Lindberg said.

Sanger, Miller, Hallfin and Councilmember Anne Mavity voted to support the first set of projects while Mayor Jake Spano and Councilmember Tim Brausen were out sick.

Second set of projects

On the second batch of projects, a number of residents turned out to object to sidewalk segments. Several speakers who live along Zarthan Avenue pointed to the impact a sidewalk would have on yards due to hilly terrain, the potential danger of kids bicycling on the sidewalk past a ravine and the impact on trees and lilac bushes.

“As for this sidewalk, no one’s interested in it,” said Lois Zander, a block captain in her neighborhood. “We’d rather see our dollars be spent at Webster Park.”

Fellow Zarthan Avenue resident Shirley Johnson added, “Why are we spending money on things that most of the residents of the neighborhood do not want and might our resources be spent better in other ways?”

Council members later voted to eliminate the segment.

Residents along other segments also chimed in with comments.

Utica Avenue resident Heidi Dick said, “I understand the city has the authority to use the easement in front of our homes as they wish, but this encroachment brings people 26 feet from my front door, and this encroachment creates an uneasy feeling for me as my house has been broken into.”

Dick argued that traffic readings for her street were insufficient because they were taken while Highway 100 drivers had been cutting through neighborhoods as a result of highway construction impacts.

Alabama Avenue resident Robert Reitz argued that more sidewalks would increase the urban heat island effect and increase the city’s carbon footprint through the removal of trees.

“Any reduction in trees is something we don’t like in the Park,” added Xenwood Avenue resident Ken Mosby. “We’ve walked those streets for 19 years and haven’t had a problem.”

Webster Avenue resident Lori Anderson Tepley said she sees the value of sidewalks because she worries about her husband’s balance issues when he is walking in the road, and her son, a professional pet sitter, talks about feeling unsafe on the road while walking dogs. Another family member uses an electric wheelchair.

“I see that there’s a safety issue with the sidewalks, and that is of value to me,” Anderson Tepley said. “It’s bittersweet because I’m afraid to give up what I have. Change is just frightening for people even if you see the value, which I do.”

She asked that the city build the sidewalk closer to the street, noting that parking in the driveway without blocking the sidewalk could be difficult and that she worries about dogs on long leashes.

Council discussion

Sanger said she supported most of staff’s recommendations for the Connect the Park projects.

“Most of it looks to me like it’s appropriate not only for improving our streets and our utilities but also for furthering the city’s goals of promoting a more walkable and a more safe community,” Sanger said.

However, she opposed a section of sidewalk on the east side of Xenwood Avenue between 35th Street and 33rd Street because she said “if it is built it’s not going to connect to anything.” Additionally, she said the street has low vehicle counts.

However, Miller said, “That one doesn’t feel right to me because we then have no sidewalks going from 33rd all the way down to 35th, and that would be the only street that I can tell in a north-south fashion in the Sorensen Neighborhood that wouldn’t have a sidewalk at all.”

Hallfin said he would support Sanger’s viewpoint because he wanted to give deference to the ward council member representing the area. However, the other council members present sided with Miller’s perspective.

Sanger successfully advocated for the removal of the segment on the east side of Zarthan Avenue between Lake Street and Minnetonka Boulevard. She said the street has low traffic volumes and is only 21 feet wide, making it easier to cross from a sidewalk planned on the west side of the same section of Zarthan Avenue. She said the segment would not contain enough room from the street for snow storage, either.

By contrast, residents on the west side of Zarthan Avenue successfully petitioned the city to add a sidewalk on their side of the street between Lake Street and Minnetonka Boulevard.

Sanger thanked the residents on the west side of the street for their petition, but added, “It gives even more credence to why we don’t need a sidewalk on the east side of the street.”

The section that had been proposed on the east side of Alabama Avenue between Lake Street and Minnetonka Boulevard “seems unnecessary, it’s problematic and it’s extremely expensive,” Sanger said. It would cut into the hilly front yards of several property owners and would also contain little or no room between the sidewalk and the street for snow.

Sanger successfully called for the removal of the sidewalk segment that had been proposed on the west side of Utica Avenue between 27th Street and 28th Street as well

“Right now, nobody walks there,” Sanger said. “And there is a good reason why nobody walks there – because it doesn’t go anywhere. It is truly a sidewalk to nowhere if we were to build it. It doesn’t connect to any other sidewalks. If you head farther south on Utica, it’s a dead-end street. I see no reason to build a sidewalk there.”

Sanger said she had heard negative feedback from residents living along other planned sidewalk segments as well.

“I have also had to make for myself a number of tough decisions about which ones I think should remain in the plan and which ones are in my mind unnecessary,” Sanger said.

Hallfin remarked, “I had a sidewalk put right in front of my house. The general public of St. Louis Park aren’t the only one affected. People up here trying to make these very difficult decisions are also directly affected. And trust me, my neighbors screamed bloody murder at me while the sidewalk was getting put in.”

The work on the approved segments will take place later this year.

Contact Seth Rowe at [email protected]