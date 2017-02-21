St. George’s to host Festival Evensong Feb. 26 in St. Louis Park

The choir of St. George’s Episcopal Church will present a Festival Evensong 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at the church, 5224 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, .

The repertoire includes G.F. Handel’s “Chandos Anthem No. 4: O Sing Unto the Lord” and the premiere performance of “A Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis” by Canadian composer Richard C. Baker.

This new set of evening canticles was written specifically for St. George’s and has been dubbed “The St. George’s Service.”

Lyric soprano Dorothy Benham will solo in “Ave Maria” by Italian composer Giulio Caccini.

Also featured are mezzo Elizabeth Woolner; tenor Philip Eschweiler; baritone Stephen Houtz and bass Don Moyer.

Randall M. Egan will be the organist and choirmaster.

There is no cost to attend. A reception follows.

Info: 952-926-1646