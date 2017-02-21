Plymouth Police report for Feb. 9-15

These were among the 50 incident and arrests from Feb. 9-15 from the Plymouth Police Department:

Feb. 9

– The complainant reported while checking their inventory, they discovered a vehicle was missing from their sales lot on the 3900 block of Vinewood Lane.

– The victim reported a window on his vehicle was smashed and electronics valued at $750 were stolen from the vehicle on the 100 block of Nathan Lane.

Feb. 10

– The suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise valued at $227.94, after an EBT card was denied on the 4300 block of Peony Lane.

– The victim reported both of his license plates were stolen from his vehicle on the 13600 block of Industrial Park Boulevard.

Feb. 12

– Officers responded to property damage crash and arrested one of the drivers for driving while impaired at the intersection of County Road 6 and Vicksburg Lane, with blood-alcohol content test results 0.36.

– The victim reported unknown suspect stole her purse, valued at $120, from the restaurant on the 2600 block of Campus Drive.

– The suspect left the store with $139.98 in unpaid merchandise and was cited for theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

Feb. 13

– Traffic stop resulted in passenger being arrested for false information to police at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Highway 169.

– Officers responded to a single vehicle crash and arrested the driver for driving while impaired and possession of a controlled substance on the 10000 block of 6th Avenue North. Test results are pending.

– The victim reported unknown suspect vehicle struck her vehicle while parked in the parking lot on the 15700 block of 36th Avenue North.

– Two suspects entered the restaurant, displayed handguns and stole money from the safe on the 10000 block of Rockford Road.

Feb. 14

– Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a business and subsequently arrested the suspect for assault on the 3900 block of Vinewood Lane.

– Unknown suspect shattered a window on the victim’s vehicle and slashed all four tires on the 2500 block of Nathan Lane.

Feb. 15

– Suspect scratched the doors and hood on the victim’s vehicle on the 11900 block of 44th Avenue. Unknown value of damage.

– Report of a hit-and-run property damage crash on the 10100 block of Rockford Road.

– An unknown suspect smashed a window on the victim’s vehicle on the 5000 block of Nathan Lane. There was no loss from inside the vehicle.

– Unknown suspect vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle while parked in the parking lot on the 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane.

– The victim was advised that her vehicle had been struck by a bus on the 1600 block of Highway 169.