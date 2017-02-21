Hopkins parents, teachers share concerns on potential grade shifts

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The Hopkins School Board met before a full room Feb. 16 at the Hopkins High School Cafeteria, gathering for the second time this month to hear concerns, questions and comments from district parents and teachers about a proposed change to the schools’ grade configurations.

The administration is discussing a shift to a middle school model from the district’s current junior high model, which would entail moving sixth-grade classes from the elementary schools to the junior high schools and ninth-graders from the junior highs to the high school.

School staff explained that consideration of a grade reconfiguration began during discussion of Gov. Mark Dayton’s universal pre-K proposal. The district began preparing for the additional space required for preschool students and explored the shift of grade six students out of elementary schools as one means of accomplishing this goal. Although decisions on universal pre-K at the state level have stalled, the board has continued to discuss the benefits of a possible grade shift, according to Teaching and Learning Director Karen Terhaar.

Supt. John Schultz noted the shift could help the district make the most efficient use of its building space as a well as provide an economical solution to enrollment levels.

Both meetings, Feb. 6 and Feb. 16, were packed with community members, dozens of whom came forward to address the board about the proposal, a majority with hesitation or concerns about the change.

Among the myriad concerns discussed were transportation of students, class sizes, building capacities, language and arts programs and the social and educational development of students.

Staff members noted that neighboring districts such as Wayzata and Minnetonka already use a middle school model. Many parents, however, say they chose Hopkins because of its grades 7-9 and 10-12 structure.

“I think the junior high format is one of the differentiators for the district and one of the reason I open enrolled my children here. I think it’s a big benefit to the students … it’s better for those kids that aren’t quite ready for that leap to middle education level,” said parent Deb McBride. “Just because other districts do it doesn’t mean its the best way to do it.”

Other speakers expressed concerns about the academic and emotional support for sixth and ninth grade students transitioned more quickly to a larger, older pool of students. Some parents spoke to the value of sixth grade as key year for intellectual and social development, a necessary step on the way to junior high.

“My sixth grader is a boy that feels like he’s finally a leader of the school and is the right maturity level to be that leader. I would hate to see that get lost,” said Debbie Wolfe. “I don’t know if this is the right answer.”

Teachers also added their perspective on the proposed changes.

Sixth-grade teacher Kevin Athmann said the proposal could have dramatic impact on staff and faculty, forcing transitions to other buildings and affecting teacher schedules, dynamics and even licensure.

“Will you survey teachers to see if we want to move? I don’t, I can’t and I won’t,” he said to audience applause.

Eighth grade science teacher Becky Jacobson added that teacher retention rates are already problematic, given the volatile educational environment in the state.

“We’re going to be impacted the most by this decision,” Jacobson said. “I think this is a great place to be, I think we have the best teachers here in Hopkins. … All these things bring a better education for our kids and I do strongly believe that … but constantly making changes really impacts the work quality and the work life of all the teachers in Hopkins and I want that to be noted… it does really change our dynamic.”

Parents expressed surprise and alarm that teachers had not been given a more active role in the consideration process.

“My understanding is that teachers were more or less kept in the dark about this. They’re learning about this at the same time parents are,” said Lenny Segal.

Other parents joined Segal in urging the board to seek more faculty involvement in the decision.

“The best asset you guys have are your teachers,” said Evan Rosenberg. “They’re the ones that are going to know if (students are) ready to go to the next step. It doesn’t just affect us, it affects them as well and I think they should have just as much say as we do.”

Communications Coordinator Jolene Goldade said that more intensive discussion with faculty had not yet occurred because of the proposal remains in the very early stages of consideration.

“It’s still very preliminary at this point, so these meetings are a way to get information out and start conversations with everyone — teachers, staff and parents,” Goldade said, adding that the board began considering a potential change about nine months ago. “We did share this information with administrators and principals at the schools and encourage them to share it with staff.”

Segal added that he hoped the board would hear the parents’ concerns.

“I hope this is not a pre-ordained decision. That’s my fear — that’s a fear of a lot of parents here. At the last meeting, probably 50 parents talked and every single one did not like this decision … they were overwhelmingly against this,” he said.

Others requested that the board continue to keep the public informed on any possible change to grade configuration, with updates presented as soon as any details emerge for a proposal.

“If these are the only two public hearings you’re planning, it’s not sufficient. If there is a proposal, you should have public hearings on whatever that proposal is,” said Sam Black. “Sixth graders are not little ninth graders. I would hate to see you just shift them up to middle school and assume that it works … do something to figure out the way that the model for middle school works best and don’t just try to shoehorn kids into the middle school model from the junior high model.”

Eighth grader student Adam Rothman was the last to speak, approaching the microphone at the end of the meeting with his younger brother in tow.

“I want to push you to be considerate of our age group. I’m not sure some of us are mature enough to be role models for the younger kids,” he said.

“I agree with my brother, and not just because he’s my brother,” added sixth grader David Rothman. “I don’t think that my grade is ready to be with the seventh graders and eighth graders.”

In closing, Schultz reminded the crowd that the school board would consider the issue, as well as the feedback received, at future meetings and workshops.

“The board takes all the information and decides what are the next steps, and we’ll be doing that over the next couple of months,” he said. “We’ll keep the community informed.”