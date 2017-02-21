Full Proof Ministries of Crystal offers free HIV screenings, early intervention services

Church provides a critical service to the community, pushes for HIV awareness and education

Pastor J.B. Williams and his wife, Lucy S. Williams, founded Full Proof Ministries in Crystal, where Pastor Williams leads the church’s small but devoted congregation in prayer at its headquarters on West Broadway.

Full Proof, whose slogan is “a church with open arms,” is housed in a modest setting, but the church’s open-armed scope of outreach has enormous potential. In November 2016, the church received a federal grant enabling it to provide HIV early intervention services for the community.

The grant, which is administered through the federally funded Ryan White Program and overseen by Hennepin County, enables Full Proof to conduct both stationary and mobile HIV screenings, provide education and outreach to those impacted or who may be impacted by the virus, and quickly connect people who test positive with the care they need.

The early intervention programs target at-risk populations who are more prone to contracting an HIV infection but who are often unaware of the risk.

According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control, communities of color experience the highest rates of infection, with people of African-American and African descent impacted the most. Several high-risk behaviors have been defined as the primary means of transmission, particularly among people who abuse drugs and alcohol, share intravenous needles, and have unprotected sex. Men who have sex with other men, often referred to within the program as same gender loving men, represent the highest risk group, and are targeted specifically by the programs.

African and African-American women are part of the second highest risk group, followed by intravenous drug users. Educating people about the risks of contracting and transmitting the virus is the first step in reducing the number of infections, Pastor Williams said.

“That’s why we’re trying to get the word out: know your status. Get tested,” he said. “People are running away from it. If we can get people to notice that and educate them, we can cut down on the infections.”

Williams, a retired school teacher who taught for nearly 20 years in the Robbinsdale Area Schools district, recognizes that it’s uncommon for a church to provide this type of outreach to its community.

“I don’t see too many churches out there doing this kind of work,” he said. AIDS, which can develop as a late stage of an untreated HIV infection, is a historically stigmatized and highly politicized illness, which Williams speculates can deter public conversation about solutions.

“A lot of people don’t want to be judged. I’m not here to preach a doctrine on anybody. I’m here to give you early intervention services – my assignment is to get you education so this disease can be stopped,” he said. “Time out for pointing fingers and having people feel guilty.”

Williams said he was personally moved to action by the young age groups where infections are appearing.

“You’re talking about youth ages 14 or 15 that are being affected by the disease. That’s because of STDs, chlamydia, and other high-risk behaviors. My heart really cried out when I found out the ages that this epidemic is affecting,” he said.

As part of the intervention program, the church provides sexual health education and free condoms to help additionally cut down on the rates of unprotected sex.

“Our assignment is to get them to be aware that if you’re going to be engaged with high-risk behavior, get yourself involved with condoms. They’ve also got a pill called PrEP that will help you not catch HIV. So those are the education pieces we’re looking to do within the church,” he said.

Shanasha Whitson, Full Proof’s director of outreach, wrote the initial grant application and is a licensed social worker who has been working with at-risk communities for more than a decade. She said she has firsthand experience with how people’s biases and discomfort with disclosure can be reversed through HIV education and literacy.

“We know empirically, without a doubt, that health literacy works,” Whitson said.

She described two educational sessions that changed the minds of entire groups, once the participants were given more thorough information about their own risks.

In one such instance, she and a colleague hosted an informational clinic through the University of Minnesota in Duluth with a group of women in an African Union women’s program, all of whom fell into one of the highest at-risk groups for HIV infection. At the start of the session, almost all of the women refused to get tested because they were self-conscious of the stigma the virus carries.

Whitson said when she and her colleague began talking about health topics regarding family, culture, domestic violence, and marriage, she also slipped the topic of sexual health into the conversation. Once the women in the clinic were given a better understanding of their own risks and how HIV prevention can fit into a holistic view of individual health, their minds were changed, and by the end of the session all were willing to be tested, Whitson reported.

Jonathan Hanft, who manages the Ryan White Program at the Hennepin County Human Services and Public Health Department, spoke of how critical getting tested and treated early can be.

“HIV care is prevention. We know that if people are diagnosed early and get into care as soon as possible from when they’re infected, and get HIV medications, those medications can really stop the virus from replicating,” he said.

HIV severely damages the immune system by reducing white blood cell counts, which, if untreated for a prolonged period, leaves victims susceptible to life-threatening infections and cancers. Virus-suppressing drugs can enable an HIV-positive person expect an average lifespan, if the drugs are taken on an ongoing basis, according to Hanft.

“The virus attacks certain blood cells that fight other diseases, and uses those blood cells to make more viruses. Once HIV has destroyed those cells, people become vulnerable. How much damage is done is based on counting cells,” he explained.

Hanft said there are more than 8,200 people in Minnesota who have been diagnosed with HIV. Of that number, more than 2,500 live in the Twin Cities metro area, with about one-third of those cases residing in the suburban areas around Minneapolis and St. Paul. Hennepin County carries the majority of diagnoses.

An alarming 30 percent of people who have been diagnosed are not currently receiving medical care or taking measures to prevent the virus from spreading, and an estimated 12 percent of people who are carrying the infection are unaware of it altogether, he said.

Hanft pointed out that stigma is just one of the reasons people fail to seek testing or treatment. Mental health, chemical dependency and poverty, along with cultural and linguistic barriers, all factor into the fear of disclosure, as well as into the significant health disparities experienced by communities of color. Hanft said the program tries to tackle the issue from other angles as well to reduce the burden on people who have barriers to getting the healthcare they need.

“We provide some food and nutrition programs. We have some housing programs that help with rental assistance. Part of EIS is getting them help finding insurance or into an aids drug assistance program,” he said.

Minneapolis doesn’t rank as high as larger cities like New York and Chicago, although Whitson said it’s in the top 10 cities. Funding for each state is calculated by prevalence of HIV infections, she said, and the state as a whole is on the lower end of that spectrum.

However, the concentration of infections in the metro area is high comparatively, in part just because it is a more densely populated area, according to Hanft. He said there are two tiers of federal funding within the program, and the Twin Cities metro area is classified as a transitional grant area, while larger cities are referred to as eligible metropolitan areas.

While Whitson said it’s not yet entirely clear exactly which socioeconomic factors cause the higher prevalence of the virus within the black community, knowledge is power in eradicating that inequity.

“People need to understand the risk. A lot of people don’t know they’re at risk – they don’t know what risk means,” she said. “We know historically, people of color have always been denied access to education. Now that we have the internet, you can go online and find out anything you need to. But you know the internet – not everything is true. The most powerful thing about this program is we work with such a dynamic array of professionals. We provide some of the most credible, up-to-date information around sexual health. It’s undeniable that the people who are at (informational) sessions decide to get tested.”

Williams said the church has several testing locations, including on location at Full Proof and another at Southside Cafe on Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis, plus several other sites that are being developed.

“We’re working on two other sites that we’re going to be mobilizing around the city,” he said. “Our mandate this summer is to get out and really push it, get downtown and really get into the clutches of north Minneapolis.”

Whitson said statistics show that the north Minneapolis area has one of the highest concentrations of infections, second only to south Minneapolis’ Whittier neighborhood.

Williams said it’s critical that the areas surrounding north Minneapolis, including the northwest suburbs, pay attention.

“(Full Proof is) right on the border of Broadway, so it’s coming this way. Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center – these are all center points. Statistics show that it’s getting out of control in these areas,” he said.

Williams said people who complete a screening through the program are provided with a $20 stipend, and anyone who tests positive is immediately connected with a care provider. In the three full months since the church has offered a the program, the organization staff has tested around 150 people. So far, only one of those people have tested positive for HIV.

Williams has met with Crystal Mayor Jim Adams about publicizing the service, and spoke at the Feb. 7 city council meeting. He and Mayor Adams arranged a meeting Feb. 21 with several other church leaders in the area to raise awareness of Full Proof’s efforts and speak about the benefits of other churches getting on board with providing the service.

“We’re on the move,” Williams said. “Hopefully we can be a model, and they’ll see us and go, ‘We’ve got to get involved.”

Williams was also recently selected to sit on a local HIV council, where he will be a part of the allocations committee.

“I’ll be a part of that so we’ll be able to find out more and more of what‘s going on in the community,” he said.

As part of its mobilization efforts, Full Proof will host a screening and informational event March 14 at Club Monarch in Minneapolis, alongside several other advocacy and outreach organizations including Red Door, the Aliveness Project, Southside Community Health Services, and the makers of the HIV prevention pill Truvada.

The event, which is open to ages 21 and up, will focus on free HIV screenings, job information and other resources, while providing free food and drinks, door prizes, giveaways, and music.

Full Proof Ministries is located at 4835 West Broadway in Crystal.

