A construction worker has died after being struck by a large metal pipe at the Highway 169 construction site in Minnetonka, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The incident occurred around 2:34 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

The worker, identified as 38-year-old David Earl Hyde of Fulton, Missouri, was in the process of helping to unload large metal pipes from a trailer when one of the pipes rolled off, landing on him. He died at the scene, according to the patrol report.