Benilde falls to Wayzata in section OT thriller

Red Knights seven wins matches 2015-16 total

Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls hockey season came to an end in about the most dramatic way possible, an overtime loss in sections.

The Red Knights nearly completed the No. 5 over No. 4 upset in the Section 6AA opener but the fourth-seeded Trojans emerged with a 3-2 win. Wayzata’s Emily Wisnewski scored 3:24 into overtime with the assist from Natalie Heising. Red Knights junior goalie Paige Greeley (31) gets eye to eye with the puck.

Wayzata Trojans in action against Benilde-St. Margaret’s Red Knights Saturday, Nov. 19, at Plymouth Ice Arena. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

The teams split the season series with the Trojans picking up a 4-1 win in the third game of the season for Benilde in a game played at Plymouth Ice Center in mid-November. Benilde’s leading scorer, senior defenseman and captain Grace Pelusio scored the lone goal and finished the season with 13 assists on 20 points. The Red Knights got one back from Wayzata in the opening round of the Mid-Winter Meltdown tournament in Eden Prairie by a 2-1 score two days after Christmas.

Both Red Knight goals came in 2:21 stretch late in the second period. Maria DeCesare scored on the power play followed by Sally Calengor to make it 2-0.

Benilde stopped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 Metro West Conference win at Bloomington Jefferson to close out January on a high note.

Jefferson led 1-0 with a late power play goal in the first period before the Red Knights responded with three goals to lead 3-1 midway through the third period. Nicole Sims, Megan Cornell and Aspen Konowalchk each scored to build the lead before Jefferson’s Luci Bianci made it a one goal lead about 90 seconds after Sims and Calengor set up Knowalchuk’s goal at the 8:01 mark of the final period.

The Red Knights began February with a 1-1 draw in Richfield against Holy Angels on Feb. 2. The Stars outshot Benilde 33-17 in the game, including a 13-5 margin in the third period and a 5-1 margin in overtime.

Sims, a senior forward, scored in consecutive games to giver her five points on the season with the only lamplighter for the visitors.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected]