Armstrong senior named National Merit finalist

Armstrong High School senior Simon Awcock

Armstrong High School senior Simon Awcock has been named a National Merit finalist.

Awcock, a New Hope resident, was recognized with a certificate from Armstrong Principal David Dahl Feb. 15. He is among 15,000 finalists from across the U.S.

“This was an opportunity to achieve something more, and earn some extra money for college,” Awcock said. “I’m looking at going into aerospace engineering, and have been accepted at the University of Illinois and the University of Minnesota, so I am looking at going to one of those two places next year, or going to a Youth With A Mission discipleship training school.”

Simon, a self-described “aviation nerd,” loves all types of engineering. He is a member of the shop staff for Armstrong’s theater program, building sets and running sound for shows. Outside of school, he is a member of a model railroading club and is involved with his church youth group.

More than 1.6 million students apply for the National Merit Scholarship Program each year. Selection Index scores of students who met program participation requirements were used to designate a pool of about 16,000 semifinalists on a state allocation basis. Semifinalists are the highest scorers in each of the 50 states and represent less than 1 percent of each state’s high school seniors.

“Simon has worked hard, and has taken a wide range of Advanced Placement classes,” said Dahl. “He’s a stellar student. We’re very proud of him, and he has really taken advantage of all of the academic opportunities we have to offer here at Armstrong, one of the first two AP Capstone-designated schools in the state of Minnesota.”