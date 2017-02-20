Included in the Wayzata police reports Feb. 7-13 were these incidents:

One motor vehicle crash involving personal injury, five motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving property damage, one fire/smoke, one multiple dwelling fire, one structure/object fire, one fire alarm, 13 other medical calls, four wellbeing checks on adults, one mental health issue, four reports of disturbance, three reports of suspicion, one scam or fraud attempt, two driving or traffic complaints, four house or business checks, one animal complaint or check, three business alarms, three home alarms and seven calls to assist another department.

Feb. 7 – A report of a domestic assault on the 100 block of Walker Avenue North. Charges are pending.

Feb. 7 – A reported theft of a wallet resulting in a $1,000 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Feb. 7 – A report of a fire at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Circle A Drive South. The fire caused damage to two units before being extinguished by the Wayzata and Plymouth Fire Departments.

Feb. 8 – A reported identity theft resulting in a $969 loss on the 200 block of Orchard Lane in Long Lake.

Feb. 10 – A report of two males fighting on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake. Neither party wished to pursue charges.

Feb. 11 – A 38-year-old Orono female was arrested for driving while impaired after test showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.11 at County Road 15 and Hillside Drive.

Feb. 11 – A report of an intoxicated female on the 200 block of Grove Lane East. The female left with a family member prior to officer arrival.

Feb. 11 – A report of a customer causing a disturbance on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard West in Long Lake. The male agreed to leave.

Feb. 12 – A report of dumpster fire on the 200 block of Grove Lane East. The fire was extinguished.

Feb. 13 – A report of an attempted scam via Facebook on the 800 block of Rice Street East.

Feb. 13 – A report of a male urinating in a business on the 800 block of Lake Street East. The area was checked, but police were unable to locate the person in question.