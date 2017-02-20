Third-period surge lifts Minnetonka

Girls hockey team survives Jaguar scare

Earlier this season, the Minnetonka High girls hockey team routed the Jefferson Jaguars 12-1, but Skipper head coach Eric Johnson wasn’t expecting that kind of game when the teams faced off in a Section 2AA Tournament game Feb. 10 at Pagel Activity Center.

Johnson was right, and going into the third period his team held a 1-0 lead over the Jaguars. Luckily, second-seeded Minnetonka got hot in the third period, netting three goals for a 4-0 win.

“The longer Jefferson hung in there, the more tense it was for us,” said Johnson. “They were packing it in defensively.”

Early in the third period, Tonka had a 31-10 edge in shots on goal, but only one of those 31 shots found the back of the net.

“In the locker room before the third period [assistant coach] Adam Kragthorpe asked our girls to stop shooting the puck into a swarm of bodies in front of the net,” said Johnson. “He wanted our forwards to get outside more.”

One player who paid attention was sophomore forward Anna Koethe. She lifted a puck over the Jefferson goalie and into the net, and then she fed Chloe Lewis to give Minnetonka a 3-0 lead.

“In a game like this, you need someone to step up and make it happen,” said Johnson. “Anna and Chloe are on our Crash Line along with Madison Fleming. Anna’s goal really fired us up. She is a player who’s trending upward.”

Captain Camille von Steinbergs, a veteran of many big playoff games over four seasons, scored the first and fourth Minnetonka goals.

“Our Senior Night [a loss to Blaine] didn’t go well, but we were able to win our last home game tonight,” said von Steinbergs, one of five seniors on the Minnetonka roster.

Sarah McDonnell, a senior on defense for the Skippers, was also pleased to win her final home game as a Skipper, observing, “It really hasn’t set in yet.”

“With only a 1-goal lead going into the third period, we knew we had to put more on the scoreboard,” said von Steinbergs. “We knew Jefferson had improved since the start of the season and that we had to respect them.”

“It was a close game all three periods,” said McDonnell. “In the handshake line after the game, the Jefferson girls were good sports and kept their heads up.”

The win gave Minnetonka a 13-9-4 record going into the section semifinals. As this edition went to press on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Minnetonka was playing Shakopee in the semis at Edina’s Braemar Arena. The winner will advance to the section finals, most likely against top-seeded Eden Prairie at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the University of Minnesota’s Ridder Arena. Prior to that contest, the Section 6AA championship game will be played at 6 p.m.

Contact John Sherman at john.sherman@ecm-inc.com.