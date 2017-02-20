Community & People Sunset Hill students spread the love with Valentine’s Day service project Published February 20, 2017 at 2:30 pm By Jason Jenkins Instead of their usual Valentine’s Day party, first-grade students from Sunset Hill Elementary gathered Feb. 14 for a service project benefiting families served by Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners. After collecting 4,500 donated diapers from Sunset Hill families, student repackaged the diapers into sets of 12 and included handwritten messages that fit the event’s “Packed with Love” theme. (Submitted photo) A Sunset Hill Elementary first grader adds a handwritten note Feb. 14 for the school’s Valentine’s Day service project benefiting families served by Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners. (Submitted photo)