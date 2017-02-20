Monthly speaker series in Plymouth seeks to foster dialogue and friendships

First Resident Expert event to feature Plymouth residents and Omni Brewery owners

Plymouth resident Bryan McInnis hopes to foster meaningful dialogue and a greater sense of community with the newly formed Resident Expert, a free monthly gathering featuring speakers who will educate and inspire others through stories of success.

Having lived in Plymouth for 10 years, McInnis understands it can be difficult to meet people and create a sense of community.

“It can be difficult to know your neighbors,” he said. “We tend to not even use our front doors. We drive into our garages and close the door behind us.”

As a resident, McInnis also feels strongly about giving back and being an asset by serving the community in any way he can.

“One thing I know about Plymouth, and the west metro in general, is that (residents) value entrepreneurial work, success and networking,” McInnis said. “There’s always been a question in my mind on how to bring those values together.”

As a patron of Rock Elm Tavern, McInnis consulted owner Troy Reding about hosting a monthly program that would do just that.

Traditionally, McInnis said, taverns have been a place where ideas are exchanged and people come together to have a conversation on things that matter to them.

“Rock Elm has created a space where we could foster that environment and conversation,” McInnis said.

With Resident Expert, “we’re re-purposing the idea of a tavern,” he said.

“I think everyone is passionate about something, so why not provide a platform for people to talk about those things and for dialogue to happen? And there is something to be said about great food and drink along with that,” McInnis said.

McInnis has defined it as “a monthly conversation at a local tavern between creatives, entrepreneurs and community leaders about what inspires, fascinates and drives us.”

The first of the Resident Expert series will be 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at Rock Elm Tavern. The evening will feature the founders and owners of Omni Brewery in Maple Grove, Steve Hayes and Zack Ward, both of whom are Plymouth residents.

Hayes and Ward will share their journey of founding the brewery, what drives their commitment to beer, and answer any questions those attending might have about business, risk, success and other topics.

Attendees will also get to sample their beer.

In addition, Rock Elm Tavern will have a $12 meal for attendees who RSVP for the event.

McInnis welcomes ideas for future speakers and suggests sending him at note at residentexpert@gmail.com.

“I’m really excited to meet people in the community … see new friendships formed,” and networking to take place, McInnis said. “I’m really excited to learn along with everyone else.”

To reserve a meal, email residentexpert@gmail.com.

Also follow Resident Expert on Facebook and @resexpert on Twitter.

Contact Kristen Miller at Kristen.Miller@ecm-inc.com.