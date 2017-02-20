Lakewinds Roundup raises $10,306 for Hammer Residences

Wayzata-based Hammer Residences, Inc. nailed its fundraising goal in January, thanks to a partnership with the community giving program at Lakewinds Food Co-op.

In total, the co-op’s three locations raised $10,306 (and 8 cents) for Hammer from Jan. 1- 31 through customers choosing to “round up” their bills to the nearest dollar.

Hammer, based in Wayzata, is a social service organization providing individualized innovative services, residential supports and community connections for adults and children living with developmental disabilities. Founded in 1923, Hammer now serves more than 1,600 individuals with disabilities: 275 resident live in 47 group homes and apartment programs in the western suburbs and another 1,229 Minnesotans are assisted through customized support services. James, one of the many unique and enthusiastic individuals supported by Hammer, with Angela Bernhardt, Hammer’s director of major gifts, at the Lakewinds Minnetonka location. (Submitted photo)