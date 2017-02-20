Former Benilde-St. Margaret’s staff member returns to lead school in St. Louis Park

Adam Ehrmantraut became the sixth president of Benilde-St. Margaret’s at the beginning of February. (Submitted photo)

The new president of Benilde-St. Margaret’s has returned to the school where he began his teaching career.

Adam Ehrmantraut became the school’s sixth president at the beginning of February, according to a statement from the school. After a job as a financial analyst, he decided to begin a new career in education at Benilde-St. Margaret’s in 1999.

While at the Catholic school in St. Louis Park, Ehrmantraut served as a coach, activity adviser and administrator.

“I built the connection to the school and frankly, believed in the work they were doing,” he said. “Even when I left, I felt a pretty strong connection to the school and the work they’ve been doing.”

He moved into a role in public education in 2006 when he became an assistant principal at Minnetonka High School.

Of the move, Ehrmantraut said, “Over time, you start to think about your influence in education and where you can essentially do the most good when you think about it – where you can have the most significant impact and start to think about school leadership.”

After six years in Minnetonka, he became principal of Tartan High School, a public school in Oakdale.

He said he appreciated Tartan High’s smaller size and demographics compared to Minnetonka High. Tartan High is home to a population in which nearly half of students qualify for subsidized lunches. He said he wanted a different challenge and to explore how poverty influences education.

“I was also interested in getting into a school that was ready for some change, frankly, and those pieces really fit well when I started talking to them,” Ehrmantraut said. “When you’re building programs and talking about teaching best practices, you certainly have to take into account the lifestyle of the student and learning needs.”

He indicated the lessons he learned at Tartan would be useful at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, despite differences in demographics at the two institutions. Whether 40 percent of students qualify for subsidized lunches or two students qualify, Ehrmantraut said, “As an organization and a school, we have to be mindful of the needs of our kids. It’s pretty easy not to pay attention when the numbers are minimal, right? So, that’s something I take forward from Tartan, that I’m certainly mindful.”

Resources for students from low-income families can include mentorships and attention to transportation needs, he said.

While at Tartan, Ehrmantraut gained recognition in 2015 as a Minnesota Principal of the Year. He said the believed the honor largely resulted from academic progress students at the school made.

“One of the pieces at Tartan that we took a look at was trying to engage students through culturally responsive teaching,” Ehrmantraut said. “We built some more intentional reading support into our reading curriculum. Those pushed us quite a bit. We started to examine student performance data at a more granular level.”

Of the effort, he concluded, “Really, what it came down to is how do you engage the whole, all of your students – not just some of your students.”

While he said becoming president of Benilde-St. Margaret’s midway through the school year may seem unusual, he said, “We’re jumping right in.”

He anticipates that he generally will keep the school on the same course it has been on.

“The first thing I really need to do is relearn the community, relearn the school,” Ehrmantraut said. “I think they’re on the right path.”

He said he has always appreciated the school’s focus on developing students’ minds, bodies and spirits.

“The real work behind that was evident when I was here the first time,” Ehrmantraut said. “That is still here, without question.”

The school also provides a sense of community, he said.

“It feels like family,” he said.

In a statement from the school, Archie Black, chair of the school’s board of directors, said, “Following an extensive national search, Adam emerged as our top choice to lead Benilde-St. Margaret’s through BSM’s 2020 strategic plan and beyond.”

Tom Backen, an English Department chair and member of the school’s search committee, said, “Adam’s nearly 20 years of experience teaching, motivating and leading in an educational setting has prepared him to be a strong, committed and effective leader at BSM.”

Change in presidents

Former school president Kevin Gyolai stepped down last year, about two years after he took.

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s board asked Plymouth resident Shay Wyley, the board’s vice chair, to step in as president of the school after Gyolai left the school. Although the school identified Wyley as president when he took over, Wyley’s LinkedIn page lists his title as interim president.

