Hopkins community remembers Jerre Miller

“On Jan. 23, the city of Hopkins lost a true icon and will never sparkle in quite the same way without his input, smile and sense of humor,” said Mayor Molly Cummings.

Jerre Miller, former mayor, city attorney, and many other things, passed away at age 83, after a lifetime of service to his hometown.

“He was many things to many people: husband, brother, uncle, friend, lawyer, city servant, organizer, politician, master of ceremonies, agitator,” said oldest son Michael Miller at his funeral. “He was Irish — he mentioned many times he did not want a bunch of sad faces and tears. Please join me in toasting my dad … laugh a lot and for heaven’s sake, break a few rules!”

Miller may be gone, but his memory lives on in the hearts of most, if not all, Hopkins residents.

Throughout its long history, Hopkins had more than its share of influential leaders, attorneys and politicians; Miller was something more, according to friends and family.

“Jerre was entirely different,” said his brother, Bob Miller. “He was always one of the people you’d go to for answers, and those answers were always enveloped in wisdom. … When people talk about who Jerre was and what he did — he loved to argue. He never hesitated. And everything he did, he did well.”

From his early life onward, Miller was a beloved member of the community, born to one of Hopkins’ founding families and staying true to those roots throughout his life.

“I think his heart was always in Hopkins. As a little brother, I looked up to him. He was the guy that told you how he felt things should be and you listened, because he was Jerre Miller,” Bob Miller said.

Growing up, the family was steeped in local politics. The two brothers, along with the third, middle child Jim Miller, paid rapt attention to the political conversations of their father, Archie, first a state senator and later the lieutenant governor of Minnesota.

“Our dinner table was really fun at home,” Bob Miller said. “Everyone knew that we kids were hang around unless we were told to leave the room. We just liked to sit and listen to the stories.”

The Millers were well-known around Hopkins even before Archie’s political career, however, tracing their lineage back to John P. Miller, one of the earliest settlers in what was then know as Minnetonka Township in 1853. Rumor has that John P. Miller’s son Frank, Jerre’s grandfather, was one of the first non-Native American children born in Hennepin County, setting the stage for the Miller family to become pioneers in local history and culture.

Ginny Miller, Jerre’s wife of 58 years, said that was one thing that was immediately apparent when the two met on a blind date, she a young nursing student and he an Army vet just returned from Korea.

“Was it love at first sight? It was pretty close,” Ginny recalled. “One of the first things I thought was that he was just so smart.”

She began studying the latest issues of Newsweek and Time magazine to keep up with Miller’s fluent knowledge of current events.

The couple “went together” the rest of that year and married in 1958.

Children quickly followed.

“It was a fast and furious pace. We were both Catholic, after all,” Ginny joked.

Tragically, their first son died at age 3. The family was blessed with four more children: Michael, John, David and Stephanie.

Things were hectic for the family, Ginny said, as Jerre spent his days working and his nights attending William Mitchell College of Law. She not only cared for the children, but was also employed as a public health nurse.

“We didn’t have a lot of free time, but we were young and we didn’t know any better,” she said. Former Hopkins mayor Jerre Miller, center, graduated from William Mitchell College of Law and went on to a long career in service to his hometown as the Hopkins City Attorney. (Photo submitted by Hopkins Historical Society)

After graduating with a law degree, Miller began working for local legend Joseph Vesely and his Hopkins law firm, Vesely and Otto.

At that point, Bob Miller said, “Jerre was in a pretty good place. He was probably the smartest guy in Hopkins when it came to law.”

From there, Miller quickly expanded his community involvement, first through various commission such as the park board and planning and zoning.

“Jerre was on everything. You name it, he did it,” Bob Miller said. Not content to simply participate in existent groups, Miller went on to found a number of community organizations.

Through the 1970s, Miller served on the Hopkins City Council and spent three terms as mayor, from 1975 to 1981. These were pivotal years for Hopkins as the suburb struggled to come to terms with changing times in an increasingly competitive metropolitan environment. Miller played a crucial role in saving the local economy, forming the Mayor’s Downtown Council. Despite the poorly-received “WelcoMall” concept, Miller’s involvement paved the way for community investment on Mainstreet.

“He refused to let Hopkins dry up. There was no model he was following, he just did it, got the community together and said ‘We’re going to save our town,’” Bob Miller said.

After his time as mayor, Miller continued his public service as the city attorney, from 1981 until he retired.

“He didn’t particularly want to retire. He loved his work,” Ginny said.

He also loved his family, however, and eventual retirement gave the couple more time to spend together at the cabin and pursuing other hobbies.

For years after Miller was mayor, people still thought he held the title, even to the point of voting for him in elections as a write-in candidate.

“I’ve never met anyone that didn’t like him, not one person,” Bob Miller said. “He never let on how involved and smart he was.”

Despite his influence, Ginny said he kept a careful balance of work and home life, never one to gossip or allow his work to interfere with personal relationships.

“He never brought work home with him,” Ginny said. “Even at the end, when it didn’t matter anymore, he said ‘I could really tell you some stories.’ But he didn’t.”

Although Miller’s accomplishments could have made him an intimidating figure, he was an easy person to like, friends recalled.

“Jerre was just a very warm person, always making you feel at easy. He always had a twinkle in his eye,” said John Cooley, president of the Hopkins Historical Society. Miller was a founding member of the society, later a board member and always a lifelong volunteer.

“He was just a fun guy to be with,” Bob Miller said. “He’d find humor in damn near everything.”

Ginny said that was a highlight of their marriage, despite his inevitable zest for debate which sometimes became aggravating.

“He knew how to push my buttons like nobody’s business. I’d get so angry with him — and then he’d just laugh,” Ginny said. “It wasn’t always heaven, but it was good. We respected each other and when we didn’t see eye-to-eye, we’d compromise. It worked.”

The clear emotion in his wife’s voice illustrated the impact Miller left behind after more than a half century of marriage.

“I miss his smile, his eyes,” Ginny said, tears welling in her own piercing blue eyes. Ginny Miller, wife of the former mayor Jerre Miller, holds a photo of the couple. She remembers her husband, who died Jan. 23, for his smile, his dedication to family and his fierce intelligence. (Sun Sailor photo by Gabby Landsverk)

Bob said Miller conveyed a deep respect for his wife: “He used to talk about how blessed he was, to have her around.”

Miller loved his family dearly.

“He was very fair with the kids,” she said. To this day, the family jokes about his careful system of merits and demerits, a precise system of discipline to ensure everyone was treated equally.

He also loved to play tennis and was extremely reluctant to quit, despite medical restrictions later in life.

Ginny said he could have joined the lower level group but, despite his friendship with those men off the court, he refused to play below his skill level. If he couldn’t play at his best, Miller didn’t want to play at all, Ginny said.

Despite his stature in the community, Miller was not a large man. His height as remembered by most was 5 feet, 7 inches, a number he never corrected despite his wife’s insistence to the contrary.

“He was nowhere near that. He couldn’t have been more than 5’5”,” said Ginny Miller, who fondly said she outweighed her husband for most of their life together.

She remembers his common complaints about being trapped in a body too small for his ambitions.

“He would say, ‘I know I’m really 6’5”,” Ginny said.

Bob Miller added his brother had the soul of a wrestler, a tenacity and an indomitable spirit that belied his slender build.

In school, Miller told his family he would be an athlete, and took a job at a lumber company to build his strength. Bob said his brother returned from the first day of work barely able to stand and spent that weekend in bed. Come Monday, he was right back at work, despite the difficulty. Even in his later years, he would split wood by hand to heat the family’s home.

“He was one tough guy,” Bob said.

Although Hopkins didn’t offer wrestling in the Miller’s youth, he went on to make the team at St. John’s. Despite little experience, his fierce work ethic and refusal to give in made him a formidable force on the mat: at just 123 pounds, Miller went on to become the team coach and a MIAC state wrestling champion.

Similarly, in the communities and person, Miller left a legacy that looms much larger than his slight physical frame in the lives of all who knew him, from the Hopkins Park Board to the Jaycees to the Hopkins Historical Society. Jerre Miller, center, remained active in his hometown of Hopkins throughout his life, even after his time as mayor, city council member and city attorney, in events such as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. (Photo submitted by the Hopkins Historical Society)

Most of all, Miller has left his mark on Hopkins, forever changing the face of the city he loved and inspiring future generations of leaders for years to come.

Contact Gabby Landsverk at gabby.landsverk@ecm-inc.com.