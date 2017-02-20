Community Briefs for the week of Feb. 23

Group calls town hall meeting for Rep. Erik Paulsen Feb. 23 in Plymouth

A group of citizens calling on Rep. Erik Paulsen (CD-3) to host in-person town hall meetings has invited Paulsen and his constituents to a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 12235 Old Rockford Rd., Plymouth, to discuss issues and concerns about recent Congressional activities, as well as discuss Paulsen’s voting record.

Paulsen has been repeatedly invited to attend, or to offer another date that would work for him, should he not do so, his voting record and public positions will be reviewed and discussed. Attendees will write down and/or record questions they would have asked him, which will then be sent to his office for response.

For more information, e-mail Kelly Guncheon at kelly@guncheonfinancial.com.

Plymouth showcases council, cable and services at City Sampler

The 11th-annual City Sampler will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 4 at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

This open-house style event offers residents the opportunity to meet the Plymouth mayor and city council in an informal setting, ask questions and share concerns. City staff members from a variety of departments will be available to provide information about city programs and services – and children can explore a fire truck and police vehicle parked outside.

Residents are encouraged to stop by anytime during the morning and stay as long or short as they’d like. Coffee and light breakfast snacks will be served.

Attendees can register to win unique prizes, including a police ride-along, a ride to school on a fire truck, trees and shrubs, and Plymouth Farmers Market merchandise.

Low-cost bicycle helmets will be on sale this year through the Plymouth Public Safety Department. Sizes range from toddler to adult extra large. Cost is $14 for regular bicycle helmets and $17 for multisport helmets. Supplies are limited. Volunteers will be available to assist residents with helmet fitting.

City forestry staff will also be present at the sampler to answer questions and give advice on trees and shrubs featured in this year’s low-cost tree and shrub sale. For more information about the sale, visit plymouthmn.gov/treesale.

Local news junkies and those curious about television production may enjoy a special presentation focusing on CCX Media – formerly Channel 12 and Northwest Community Television.

At 9:45 and 10:45 a.m., CCX News anchor Mike Johnson and on-air personality Dave Kiser will discuss CCX Media’s varied offerings – local news, sports and city-focused programs.

Residents can also learn about CCX Create, a community media center offering free video production classes, equipment use and channel time to residents and organizations in the northwest suburbs.

Children’s book drive through March 3

Kinderberry Hill Child Development Centers announces its sixth annual children’s book drive to benefit Read Indeed, Feb. 20 to March 3.

The community is encouraged to bring new and gently used children’s books, during business hours of 7 a.m.-6 p.m., to any Kinderberry Hill location, including 185 Cheshire Ln., Plymouth.

Read Indeed, a nonprofit literacy organization, is the vision of Maria Keller, a book-loving student from Plymouth. She began Read Indeed when she was 8 years old and to date has collected and distributed more than two million books worldwide.

Free healthy living fair set for March 5

The City of Plymouth will host a free healthy living fair 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

Visitors can enjoy free health screenings, massages, informational booths, fitness demos and health information sessions. Topics covered by vendors will include nutrition, environment, mindset, relationships, relaxation, healthcare, fitness and stress management.

The event will include door prizes and other give-away items.

The fair is hosted by the City of Plymouth and Abbott Northwestern-WestHealth.

For more information, call 763-509-5200 or visit plymouthmn.gov.

Northwest Metro Climate Action meets Feb. 27 in Maple Grove

The public is invited to learn how the number of extreme weather events related to climate change, like hail storms, mega-rains and flooding, are impacting homeowners’ insurance rates 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Maple Grove Library, 8001 Main Street, in the Main Street meeting room.

Guest speakers will be University of Minnesota Climatologist Mark Seeley and Mark Kulda of the Insurance Federation of Minnesota.

For more information, contact 612-965-8284 or NorthwestMetroClimateAction@comcast.net.

Notre Dame Academy to present ‘Fiddler on the Roof Jr.’

The middle school students at Notre Dame Academy will present “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” at 7 p.m. March 16, 17 and 18, as well as a 1 p.m. matinée on March 19 in the gymnasium of the school, 13505 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka.

The play is a student version of the musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” and tells the story of a poor dairyman, Tevye, who in the little village of Anatevka, tries to instill in his five daughters the traditions of his tightly knit Jewish community in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. The traditions of his ancestors are shattered as his daughters assert their independence and government troops brutally force Tevye and his fellow villagers from their homes. The curtain falls on Tevye’s uplifting determination to create another life in the New World.

Info: nda-mn.org

Community garden plots now available

The Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department has more than 80 14-square foot plots available to reserve in its community garden at 1145 Shenandoah Ln. N.

Garden plots are limited to two per household, unless additional plots are available after Wednesday, March 1.

Individual plots are separated by a 1-foot walkway of wood chips and have water access points throughout.

Cost to reserve a community garden plot is $45 for Plymouth residents and $54 for non-residents. The fee is used to pay for soil preparation, including tilling, addition of compost, water, garden improvements and related items.