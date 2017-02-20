Children First will celebrate 25 years at March 2 breakfast in St. Louis Park

Children First will celebrate its 25th anniversary during the Champions Breakfast 7-8:15 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Doubletree Park Place Hotel, 1500 Park Place Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

The idea for Children First was born out of a St. Louis Park Rotary meeting in the Park Ballroom at the hotel 25 years ago.

The event will connect people who are committed to helping young people. The program will provide a nod to the nonprofit’s tradition and a glimpse into the future.

There is no cost to attend, but Children First will accept donations.

For reservations, which are required, visit tinyurl.com/hsvw8bo.

Info: children-first.org