Twin Cities Jewish Chorale to perform Sunday, Feb. 26, in St. Louis Park

The Twin Cities Jewish Chorale will perform 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Beth El Synagogue, 5225 W. Barry St. in St. Louis Park.

The program includes compositions of Hinei Mah Tov, expressions of love from in Shir Hashirim – known in English as the Biblical book “Song of Songs” – melodies from Sephardic tradition and selections from contemporary Israeli and American composers.

The chorale will be joined by members of the Minnesota Cantors Association and HaZamir Teen Choir. Tickets are $15 for regular admission or $10 for seniors 65-plus and students. Group discounts are available by emailing twincitiesjewishchorale@gmail.com.

The chorale, founded in the fall of 2009, as a community-wide, multigenerational concert choir devoted to performance of Jewish music and associated education and outreach.

Info: twincitiesjewishchorale.org